Julia Roberts and the most charming beauty looks of her career
It seems that we have all fallen in love with the smile of Julia Roberts a thousand times. Whether in the role of Anna scott on ‘Notting Hill’ or in that of the fierce, Erin brockovich, its natural beauty has lit up the screen for decades.
From her bushy eyebrows to her characterful curls, the face of the American actress, Julia Roberts, It’s as cool now as it was in your days of ‘Pretty Woman’, with a big bright smile as recognizable as ever. ‘Your face tells a story,’ she has previously said of her approach to the passage of time. “And it shouldn’t be a story about your way to the doctor’s office.”
Now in Vogue we present some of their best beauty looks.
1989
1989
1990
1990
1990
1991
1991
1992
1993
nineteen ninety five
2010
2014
2016
2017.
2017.
2017.
2019
This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk