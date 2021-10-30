Julia Roberts and the most charming beauty looks of her career

It seems that we have all fallen in love with the smile of Julia Roberts a thousand times. Whether in the role of Anna scott on ‘Notting Hill’ or in that of the fierce, Erin brockovich, its natural beauty has lit up the screen for decades.

From her bushy eyebrows to her characterful curls, the face of the American actress, Julia Roberts, It’s as cool now as it was in your days of ‘Pretty Woman’, with a big bright smile as recognizable as ever. ‘Your face tells a story,’ she has previously said of her approach to the passage of time. “And it shouldn’t be a story about your way to the doctor’s office.”

Now in Vogue we present some of their best beauty looks.

1989

Julia Roberts at the premiere of ‘Steel Magnolias’. Getty Images

1989

Julia Roberts at the premiere of ‘Great Balls of Fire’. Jim Smeal / Getty Images

1990

Julia Roberts in the movie ‘Pretty Woman’. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

1990

American actress, Julia Roberts. Getty Images

1990

Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes. Getty Images

1991

Julia Roberts at the 1991 Golden Globes. Jim Smeal / Getty Images

1991

James Foley and Julia Roberts, 1991. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

1992

Julia Roberts on the Richard Tyler Show, 1992. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty Images

1993

Julia Roberts at the 1993 ShoWest Convention. Ron Galella / Getty Images

nineteen ninety five

Best Actress Oscar winner Julia Roberts. Kypros

2010

Julia Roberts at the premiere of ‘Eat Pray Love’. James Devaney / Getty Images

2014

Julia Roberts on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images

2016

Julia Roberts at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Toni Anne Barson / Getty Images

2017.

Julia Roberts on the promotional tour for the film, ‘Wonder’. Vera Anderson / Getty Images

2017.

Julia Roberts at the 2017 Calzedonia show. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

2017.

Julia Roberts at the 2017 amfAR Gala. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2019

Julia Roberts, star of the Amazon Prime series, ‘Homecoming’. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk