Jesús Corona was not summoned; It is his worst record in minutes since he arrived at Porto

After 10 rounds, Corona has barely played a full game; accumulates 228 minutes of activity

The Mexican Jesus Tecatito Corona he was not summoned by the technician Sergio Conceicao for the match against him Boavista and it is already his worst record of minutes since he arrived at Porto.

Tecatito Corona was discarded for that commitment of the tenth day, in which one of the novelties presented by the helmsman was to include Danny Loader, English center forward who had his first call-up with the team.

Jesus Tecatito Corona, has participated this season in five games, in which he has accumulated 228 minutes and is his worst record since he reached the Porto in 2015.

Within the current campaign, the Mexican has only played a complete one, which was that of the fifth day against him. Sporting and this is the third time that he has not been summoned for a match within the Primeira League.

It is also the first time that Corona has missed that number of games in the first 10 dates of the seasons he has been with him. Porto, the lowest participation had been in the 2015-2016 campaign, in which it participated in six out of 10.

The player did not play the first three dates at that time, but from the fourth and until the ninth he won the call, on the tenth day he stayed on the bench, so he accumulated 427 minutes.

In 2016-2017 he played eight games and accumulated 411, for the next one he was a substitute only in one game and in the others he participated and added 528, while for 2018-2019 he was in the first 10 days to reach 403.

Corona went further in that sense and in 2019-2020 it reached 754 minutes after being in the first 10 dates, while last season it was the best in that sense, reaching 794.

However, now his participation with Porto has diminished, this day was ruled out by the helmsman and now he is facing his worst campaign in terms of games and minutes played in the initial 10 days.