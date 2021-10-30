Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with long-distance relationship problems? This is what we know

A few months ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave what to talk about because of their engagement after 17 years apart, as the couple known as Bennifer He made the decision to give himself a new chance. However, it seems that JLo and Ben Affleck are having problems with their distance relationship because of their busy schedules.

Let’s remember that just a few weeks ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared publicly for the first time as a couple on a red carpet for the Venice Film Festival, where they looked extremely in love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have long-distance relationship problems?

Currently the couple has a very busy schedule, as Jennifer López is filming ‘The Mother‘ for the Netflix streaming platform and, on the other hand, Ben affleck he’s also very focused on his new project ‘Hypnoti‘.

According to the E! Portal, the couple is doing their best to see each other, despite the distance, since JLo is filming in Vancouver, Canada, while Ben affleck spends most of the time between Los Angeles and Texas, since you have to record some scenes for the movie ‘Hypnoti‘and see their three children.

Photo: Archive

Here’s how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their love affair work

The portal ensures that Jennifer Lopez flew from Vancouver to Los Angeles to be with Ben Affleck. Likewise, the medium tells that the couple stayed at the actor’s house and, later, Ben accompanied JLo to the airport to return to filming.

The same way, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They try not to spend many days to see each other, because the distance could fracture their courtship.

Although the schedules of both do not coincide lately, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are doing their best to maintain their relationship despite the distanceWell, they are very happy since they got back together after 17 years. Do you think they can overcome the relationship at a distance?