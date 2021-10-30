Jennifer Aniston’s emotional message for the death of her friend from Friends

James michael tyler, the actor who put himself in the shoes of Gunther on Friends, died at 59 as a result of advanced prostate cancer that later spread to the bones. His colleagues from the popular sitcom were quick to express their condolences, mainly Jennifer Aniston who had a special role in history.

“Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be missed very much #JamesMichaelTyler, “wrote the actress on Instagram. David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox also honored the actor, who won the affection of the public in the more than 200 episodes of the series.

