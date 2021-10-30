Jennifer Aniston’s emotional message for the death of her friend from Friends

James michael tyler, the actor who put himself in the shoes of Gunther on Friends, died at 59 as a result of advanced prostate cancer that later spread to the bones. His colleagues from the popular sitcom were quick to express their condolences, mainly Jennifer Aniston who had a special role in history.

“Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be missed very much #JamesMichaelTyler, “wrote the actress on Instagram. David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox also honored the actor, who won the affection of the public in the more than 200 episodes of the series.

Gunther was an employee of the Central Perk coffee shop who had great unrequited love for Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). Initially, James michael tyler he was just an extra, but he was cast to play the barista as he was the only one who knew how to use an espresso machine due to having jobs in coffee shops in real life.

Thanks to this trade, he earned the role of Gunther during the 10 years that the sitcom lasted and is the secondary character that appears the most in history. His role was so important that he made a brief video call appearance on “Friends: The Reunion”, which was made last May on HBO, since he was unable to attend physically due to his illness.

Messages from the rest of the cast

Gunther hated Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) because the latter was Rachel’s true love and he didn’t like Joey Tribbiani either (Matt LeBlanc), since he had an affair with her. However, behind the camera the relationship between all the actors was very good and during the 10 years of recording a great affection was generated.

“James, thank you for playing such a wonderful and unforgettable role on Friends and for being such a big-hearted gentleman everywhere off screen. We will miss you, friend,” said Schwimmer, while LeBlanc wrote: “We laughed a lot. He will be missed. Rest in peace my friend. “

Monica geller (Courteney Cox) did not have as much interaction with him in front of the camera, but the actress did not hesitate to dedicate a few words to an excellent partner. “The size of the gratitude that you brought into this space and showed every day on set, is the size of the gratitude I have for meeting you. Rest in peace James.”

