Jackie Nava and Barbie Juárez, ready to fight after overcoming the scale

Jackie NavaFormer world champion of the bantam and super bantamweight divisions, she has emphasized leg movements and speed during her training sessions in order to put on a show in her fight against Mariana “La Barbie” Juárez.

These two historical Mexican women’s boxing will face each other in a fight that looks more than attractive to the fans and finally this Saturday, October 30, we will be able to see them in the fight for the diamond belt in the super bantamweight category.

Both women have a long history in boxing in our country and both have created a name in this sport, since “La Princesa Azteca” is the first monarch of the World Boxing Council (CMB) in adding 38 fights won, 16 before the time limit, four losses and four draws, at 41 years old.

While the “Barbie” Juárez She has a greater reach, as she possesses skills and a hunger for triumphs that do not allow her to give up under any circumstances.

This has allowed the Tlaxcala boxer to show what she is made of and that despite having lost the WBC bantamweight belt last year to the young Yulihan Luna, she is in excellent physical condition and will be able to snatch the victory from Jackie.

The native of Tlaxcala has 55 victories, 19 by knockout, 10 defeats and four tied fights, Juárez intends to show that she is back at the highest level, with the clear objective of taking the victory this Saturday, October 30 in Tijuana.