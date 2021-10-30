ITunes ranking in Argentina: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, October 29

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Argentina:

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

3. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

Four. Love Live! Sunshine !!

Chika Takami, a self-proclaimed normal girl, has never been involved in any club and lacks notable talent. However, after a visit to Tokyo, she discovers a stage where even an ordinary girl like her could shine – the world of school idols. Inspired by the former superstream school idol group, Chika is determined to start her own school idol club in her seaside hometown at Uranohoshi Girl High School. But even before gathering the students to join the group, the aspiring school idol encounters his biggest obstacle to being the president of the Kurosawa Day student council, who is firmly against the creation of the club. Just when there seems to be no hope, Chika meets Riko Sakurauchi, a transfer student from Otonokizaka High School, μ’s home. Somewhat shy, but a talented pianist, Chika believes she is a promising recruit, although convincing her to join is easier said than done. Despite that, Chika decides to charge ahead and overcome the obstacles that prevent her from forming a group of school idols that shines as brightly as the nine that preceded her.

5. 3096 days

Based on the real life case of Natascha Kampusch, the Austrian girl who was kidnapped and held captive for eight years. On March 2, 1998, ten-year-old Natascha was on her way to school in Vienna when she was kidnapped by Wolfgang Priklopil, a 36-year-old unemployed telecommunications technician, who kidnapped her and hid her in a six-square-meter den. hidden under an armored door and under the garage of his house. It was the beginning of one of the most talked about police and media cases of the last decade.

6. The perfect Storm

Gloucester (Massachusetts), October 1991. The Andrea Gail is a fishing boat captained by Billy Tyne (George Clooney), a veteran fisherman whose recent outings have resulted in very poor catches. Looking for a stroke of luck to change this bad streak, he goes into the Flemish Cap, a place beyond the areas frequented by fishermen. What he does not know is that the most terrifying, violent and destructive storm conceivable is approaching the area where he works.

7. Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail)

Eva (Karen Gillan) was the most important thing in the troubled life of her mother, Scarlet (Lena Headey). But her enemies forced Scarlet to flee, abandoning everything, including her daughter. Years later, Eva becomes a cold-blooded murderer following in her mother’s footsteps. After losing control on a mission, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in danger, Eva has no choice but to unscrupulously confront her former cronies. And Scarlet and her gang have no choice but to go back to try to help her.

8. The Wizard of Oz

Orphan Dorothy Gale lives a simple life in Kansas with her Aunt Emma Clara Blandick, her Uncle Henry, and three colorful peons: Hunk, Zeke, and Hickory. One day the stern neighbor Miss Gulch is bitten by Dorothy’s dog, Toto. Miss Gulch takes him away, by order of the sheriff, despite passionate protests from Aunt Emma and Uncle Henry. Toto escapes and returns to Dorothy, who is momentarily delighted, but soon realizes that Miss Gulch will return. He decides to take Toto and elope in search of a better life ‘somewhere over the rainbow’.

9. The true story of Kelly’s gang

Based on the novel by Peter Carey, winner of the Booker Prize, it chronicles the life of Australian bandit Ned Kelly. After the death of his father, young Ned had to try his best to ensure that his mother survived. However, this was not an easy task in the poor and starved Australia of the 1870s. Ned will then begin a journey that will make him a legend.

10. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

