“It will be expensive for us”: Amazon’s net revenue falls nearly 50% as consumers return to brick-and-mortar stores

Shares of Amazon fell 4% this Thursday, according to data from the MarketWatch portal, after the US company announced results for the third quarter of 2021 that reveal one of the largest decreases in its net income by almost 50%.

The statement, posted by the company on its website, shows that Amazon’s net income decreased to $ 3.2 billion during the third quarter of the year, compared to $ 6.3 billion during the same period in 2020.

The company faces slowing sales growth as society returns to ‘normal’ after strict confinement from the pandemic and opts to visit physical stores rather than ordering online. “Consumers have started to go back to pre-pademic spending patterns“Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

On the other hand, according to the company itself, Amazon currently faces problems related to the supply chain.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 are estimated to be between $ 130 billion and $ 140 billion, which would represent a growth of between 4% and 12%. Meanwhile, operating income could reach $ 3 billion compared to $ 6.9 billion accumulated during the 2020 period.

As Andy Jassy, ​​Amazon’s CEO, points out, the new quarter will prove “expensive” for the company due to “labor shortages, increased wage costs, problems with global supply chains, and increased freight and shipping costs.”

“We have always said that when faced with the choice between optimizing our profits in the short term and what is best for buyers in the long term, we will choose the latter,” Jassy said, also noting that the company expects to incur additional expenses of “about $ 1 billion” in the last quarter of 2021. “It will be expensive for us in the short term but it is the right prioritization for our buyers and partners,” he added.

Following the news, Amazon shares fell by 4.05% on October 28 to stand at about $ 3,307. The results reflect Jassy’s first stint as Amazon CEO after Jeff Bezos left office in July after 27 years.