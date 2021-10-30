It is not quite solid, there is a “new hidden world” in the inner core of the Earth

The recent study yields novel data about the Earth’s core that could potentially revolutionize the appreciation of our planet’s magnetic field.

Mexico City, October 28 (RT) .- Researchers from the Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (USA) and the Marine-Terrestrial Science and Technology Agency (Japan) have published a study in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors in which they suggest that the inner core of the Earth not completely solid (as has long been believed), but his firmness varies from carbide to semi-soft and even to liquid.

“The more we look at it, the more we realize it’s not a boring iron ball,” said Jessica Irving, a seismologist at the University of Bristol, UK, who was not involved in the study. “We are finding a completely new hidden world.”

Irving explains that, by collecting data from seismic waves generated by earthquakes, geophysicists can create an image of the inner workings of the planet in a way that is “similar to a CT scan of a person.”

There are two main types of waves: straight-line compression waves and wavy shear waves. Each wave can travel from one end of the Earth to the other and, depending on the material through which it passes, its speed and direction vary.

Rhett Butler, one of the authors of the new study, analyzed seismic waves created by large earthquakes that traveled through the Earth’s core. Butler noted that the wavy shear waves, which should have passed through a solid ball of metal, were deflected in certain areas, which could only mean one thing: that the planet’s core is not entirely solid, but rather that has pieces of liquid and “soft” iron near its surface.

“We look at a lot of detail within the inner core that we didn’t see before,” Butler said.

This research could potentially revolutionize our appreciation of the Earth’s magnetic field, since it is modified by the inner core and, according to the authors of the study, a deeper understanding of said core is essential to understand the relationship between the interior of a planet. and its magnetic activity.

