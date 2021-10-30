Is it ethical not to prescribe exercise in today’s medicine?

By Javier Butragueño, Coordinator of the Work Group on Obesity and Physical Exercise of SEEDO.

Jiddu Krishnamurti (American writer and philosopher) said that it is not a sign of good health to be well adjusted to a deeply ill society. We are talking about a society that is affected by high levels of stress that sleeps little and poorly, that leads a sedentary and inactive lifestyle, that has increased its energy intake in the last 40 years and that has large amounts of food at its disposal. without having to move. In addition, we coexist in environments and cities with high levels of pollution, both acoustic and pollution. These variables have been able to influence the data from the ENPE study, where 39.3% of the Spanish population is overweight and 21.6% obese. A multifactorial chronic disease, with an epidemic tendency and which has become one of the great health challenges in recent years.

Despite the spectacular advances in pharmacological and intervention treatments in different diseases (including obesity), the data continues to advance and diseases related to excess weight continue to increase. Because, we wonder if it is ethical not to prescribe the treatment that has been shown to be most relevant in people’s quality of life, and in improving physical condition that prevents all these factors: exercise and changes in daily physical activity.

There is clear scientific evidence that shows the benefit of regular physical activity in the primary and secondary prevention of diabetes, hypertension, cancer (especially breast and colon cancer), depression, osteoporosis and dementia. In addition, Regular physical activity and exercise have been confirmed to be essential for achieving and maintaining weight control. However, today, graduates / graduates in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences still do not belong to the so-called “health professionals”.

With all the knowledge generated in recent years from different research groups, we wonder why current medicine has not declared a total war against physical inactivity? If we had a pill that conferred all the health benefits confirmed by exercise, wouldn’t we do everything humanly possible to make sure everyone had access to this wonderful drug? Wouldn’t it be the most prescribed pill in human history? Possibly, we all know the answer, but the SEEDO exercise working group has shown the evidence and the way to act in the 1st Online Conference of the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (SEEDO) on Physical Exercise and Health in people with Obesity.

Among many other conclusions, it has been highlighted that the more physical activity, the lower the risk of disease; all exercise intensities count; If we can reduce physical inactivity by 10%, we could reduce deaths by 500,000 deaths a year; the new guidelines recommend at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity per week for all adults and an average of 60 minutes per day for children and adolescents; obesity increases the risk of asthma by up to 95% and a 5% -10% reduction in fat weight favors asthma control; well-directed online training by professionals can help eliminate the main barriers to sports practice; Being overweight increases your risk of getting certain types of cancer, as well as the risk that the cancer will come back after treatment. Undoubtedly, many evidences and arguments that justify the decided commitment to the practice of physical exercise.