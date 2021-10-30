Institutes fail to comply with free medicines

The national institutes of health and high specialty hospitals no longer charge fees for medical care, however, it has not been fulfilled to give the free medicines that patients require, as promised by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that he would apply as of December 1 2020.

Patients from the National Institute of Pediatrics, the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Institute told Political Animal that they only receive the prescriptions and then they have to buy the medicines.

Nathaly, for example, is 10 years old and suffers from moderate hepatic steatosis, a condition in which the liver fills with fat, the girl has such a high level of triglycerides that it can give her cardiac arrest. She is treated at the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital, but only prescriptions are issued and the family has to take care of buying the medicines.

“I have to buy him bezafibrate, that medicine is already going to be taken for life because it is to level cholesterol and triglycerides. They also sent him omega 3, he will take it for six months, but it is expensive, at more than 500 pesos, and before he took it only every 24 hours, but now the endocrinologist sent it to him every 8 hours, the bottle has 28 capsules, so for a month he is not enough with one ”, says Maribel Cabrera, his mother.

In addition, at the Federico Gómez Children’s Hospital, the minor has an appointment until April. “They space my appointments like this, even though they tell me that the girl is at risk of having cardiac arrest. A doctor even recommended that I do external tests and take her to a private doctor to see them, so that in case she is more at risk then I take her to the hospital, and I have to pay for all that, the external studies. , the consultation, the medicines and the special diet that she takes ”, says Maribel.

The family cannot afford all the expenses. Maribel worked as a maid at a breakfast stand, but since last June, when Nathaly started with vomiting and severe headaches, she stopped working to seek medical attention. The girl’s father works as a clerk in a paint store.

The studies that Nathaly needs cost more than two thousand pesos, to that we must add the consultation with the private doctor, the expenses of the diet and the drugs. “I have to decide if he bought the medicines or I do the studies or what I do, because I also have another small son and I spend on milk, diapers, all that.”

Marlén, 14, started three years ago with pain in all her joints. “We took her to the community health center where we lived in Perote, Veracruz. They sent him studies, we did them. They sent us to the Perote hospital, there they asked us for more studies and they told us that it was something serious but that they had no way to treat her, that if we had the means we would take her to Mexico City. The next day, the girl, my husband and I left here ”, says Isabel Fuentes, her mother.

They arrived at the home of some relatives and took Marlén to the National Institute of Pediatrics, where the adolescent has been hospitalized several times and where she goes to consultation and studies for her condition, for which there is still no conclusive diagnosis but it is suspected that it is Lupus, a autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body’s own organs and tissues.

“This past week (the last of September) we were almost every day in the hospital for studies, but since December 2020 we no longer paid any fees, only some studies charged us, the last time not, but yes She is not admitted to the hospital, they do not give me the medications that are prescribed for her in consultation. Take several, one is hydroxychloroquine and it is very expensive, up to a thousand pesos it is right now because they are using it for COVID, ”says Isabel.

In the community of El Escobillo, in Perote, Veracruz, where the family is from, the husband worked as a day laborer and Isabel dedicated herself to taking care of her two children and taking care of the house. When they were forced to move to Mexico City so that the girl could have the medical attention she needs, the man got a job as a storekeeper in a candy store and Isabel was employed as a domestic worker, three days she went to clean a house.

“We pay rent -explains Isabel- besides Marlén I have another 10-year-old son, we are paying for school expenses because they have already returned and I have not been able to buy their medicines.”

Don Ladislao is 81 years old, due to age and daily work, the cartilage in his knees is already worn out. That atrophy prevents him from walking without using a cane. There are days when he cannot even stop to go to work as he takes care of cars, on a street in the Tlalpan mayor’s office, due to the intense pain he feels. You need prostheses and surgery to put them in; but at the National Rehabilitation Institute, where he is treated, they told him, in September, that he must wait until March because they do not have one available to place him.

In August, when the pain in his knees no longer allowed him to stand up, a neighbor took him to the Rehabilitation Institute, they treated him in the emergency room, but they only prescribed a medicine, which they did not give him and the man and his neighbor had to get it. If you go for an evaluation or consultation and they give you prescriptions, they won’t fill them either. With what he earns from taking care of cars and his pension as an elderly adult, he barely enough to cover his expenses and those of his wife, who depends on him, for medicines he no longer has money.

National institutes and high specialty hospitals belong to the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSAHE), but the task of providing the population with free medicines, as explained by the president himself, is held by the National Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi).

Until the entry of the administration of President López Obrador, these institutions -focused on assisting people without social security, with conditions that require third-level or specialty care- charged fees, according to a socioeconomic study that was carried out. to the patients.

In his morning conference on January 16, 2020, President López Obrador offered to eliminate those fees and provide patients with free medicines. Quotas have already been met, patients no longer pay for consultations or studies, but free access to medicines is still pending.

Political Animal requested an interview to find out why prescriptions are still not filled for patients in high specialty institutes and hospitals and if there is already a date for this to be done, but the Social Communication Department of the Ministry of Health did not grant the interview .