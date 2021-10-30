Innovation and digital tools to optimize healthcare for patients with diseases of the eye

Child malnutrition is a real pandemic that does not appear to have an upcoming expiration date. Currently, 149 million children are chronically malnourished in the world and its effects are devastating. These youngsters are more likely to face other challenges that include health problems and continued social marginalization. For this reason, Abbott has always made fighting malnutrition one of its priorities. His latest step ahead of the company in this regard has been the creation of the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions, an innovation center that serves as a meeting point for Abbott’s best experts and partners – and outsiders – in the field of nutrition who will have a single goal: to reduce malnutrition in all regions of the world in the next 10 years.

” Malnutrition affects 1 in 3 people worldwide, and it is not just the result of poverty. It affects people of all ages, all geographic areas and all socioeconomic classes, “says Daniel Salvadori, executive vice president of Abbott Nutrition.” The creation of the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions, “he continues,” will allow us to apply our science and experience in collaboration with others to improve systems and ensure that good nutrition is accessible to more people around the world. “

The first of the alliances that emerged within the framework of this new project is the one established with Real Madrid. Abbott has signed a three-year agreement to be the Official Sponsor of Nutrition for Health of the Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation, the Club’s social entity that promotes education in values, integration and cooperation development, through sports among children around the world.

“We are delighted that a company of this world prestige, a company that is a leader in its sector, has decided to establish an alliance with us,” says Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations at Real Madrid, “we serve many children in many countries all over the world, children living in situations of great difficulty for whom nutrition plays a very important role. For us it is a great complement to all those social projects and Abbott is going to play a very important role in helping us to give these children a better future. “

In collaboration with local partners, the Real Madrid Foundation identifies and brings together children from areas at risk, generally from remote rural communities. Schools cover many different activities, ranging from healthy snacks and dental hygiene, to after-school programs related to health education and sports training.

Each program includes a local social or environmental activity, such as visits to health centers. Children are screened for key health indicators at the beginning of each program and receive nutritional support throughout the process. The Real Madrid Foundation also organizes week-long clinics for children who wish to train more and improve their game following the Real Madrid methodology.

A global project

The collaboration agreement between Abbott and the Madrid team Foundation covers education, sports and social welfare activities to support children at risk in 80 countries. In addition, it will also offer nutrition support for the top men’s and women’s teams and the youth teams.

The collaboration will run until the end of the 2023-2024 football season and will also encompass work with the Real Madrid Foundation’s Socio-Sports Schools to provide malnutrition screening, education and nutritional support, while supporting nutritional needs in the Real Madrid Foundation clinics, which take place in 42 countries. As the Official Health Nutrition Sponsor of Real Madrid, Abbott will also work closely with the Club to drive research into innovation and the development of new ingredients and products as part of nutritional support for the top men’s, women’s and youth teams. of Real Madrid.

This work will contribute to Abbott’s 2030 Sustainability Plan ambition to transform healthcare for malnutrition, chronic diseases and infectious diseases, with the goal of improving the lives of more than 3 billion people by the end of the decade.

