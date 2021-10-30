In October IMSS Durango provided 140 thousand Family Medicine consultations – El Sol de Durango

In a month, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Durango provides 140,371 Family Medicine consultations, 22,860 specialties and 19,620 consultations in the Emergency service, said the head in the state, Julio Gutiérrez Méndez.

He recognized that day by day doctors carry out their work with a vocation, which represents the sum of wills so that little by little a return to normality in medical services, which were reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic .

He added that currently at the IMSS Durango, 658 doctors and medical specialists and 331 physicians who provide care in Family Medicine work, who with dedication, dedication and commitment join efforts every day to provide medical attention to the right holders.

In the same way, the headline recognized all those doctors who are still on the front lines of the battle, who give their lives and continue to fight against Covid-19.

He stressed that all the medical personnel that make up the IMSS family in Durango focus their efforts on promoting preventive programs, timely and promptly carrying out surgical programming, hospitalization, emergency services, among other issues, with the purpose of implementing continuous improvement to the service. .

Likewise, Gutiérrez Méndez said that the Institute and the Union make efforts and work to have sufficient human and financial resources, sound financial management, activation of nurseries and reinforce administrative areas, paying all services to be strengthen so that care is of higher quality.