In Italy they won’t let Eriksen play in Serie A; Inter would sell it

The Christian Eriksen’s future is still up in the air, even more than before, after the last revelations of the Inter de Milan and it is that the Italian table revealed that The country’s authorities will not let the Dane play in Serie A, so they are thinking of selling it.

Eriksen faded in the first game of Denmark in the past Euro 2020 and since then he has not played again. Forand operated on and they placed a defibrillator in the heart, same that allows you to do physical activity but at least it would no longer be in Italy.

The ban from Italy to Eriksen

According to a release that launched the InMilan ter, after its shareholders’ meeting, it has been revealed that, at least this season and pending the next ones, Eriksen will not be able to return to the courts because the authorities consider that it is not relevant, but they made it clear that ‘in other countries it could’.

“Although the current player conditions they are not such that they allow the achievement of the sports fitness in Italy, the same could be achieved in other countries where, therefore, the player could resume competitive activity, “Inter reported.

With these words two things are intuited, which is what Inter has shown. The first is that indeed he will not wear his shirt again for at least the next few months and the second, that by not taking action, they would suffer economic losses, so its sale is a latent option.

The FIFA has taken care of Eriksen’s salary due to a ‘safe‘which provides players, the same as becomes effective if they are injured with their selection and they cannot play for 28 days or more. Despite this, Inter will have to carry the rest of his salary until his contract expires.

Prior to your injury, Eriksen was valued at 18 million euros, but after being inactive, its value has gone down. It is required to sell it to try to reduce losses but they still have to see a country where there are no restrictions like in Italy and then a club wants to hire it.