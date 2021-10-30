In another orbit Rebecca Ferguson | Cinema

Swedish actress Rebecca Fergusson is no stranger to movie lovers.

Some will remember her as Ilsa Faust, in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), alongside Tom Cruise. For others, it is Jenny Lind, in The Greatest Showman (2017) with Hugh Jackman, whom he met this year on screen in Reminiscence.

His credits also include The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep (2019), opposite Ewan McGregor, as well as Men in Black: International, The Girl on the Train, and Florence Foster Jenkins, among others.

Now she is set in a new realm as Lady Jessica, in the sci-fi epic Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and sharing credits with Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

The film, whose second part was confirmed for October 20, 2023, debuted first at the box office last weekend and represented the largest premiere for Warner Bros. during the pandemic, as well as the largest for director Villeneuve.

Fergusson plays the mother of the protagonist Paul Atreides and wife of Duke Leto Atreides. As part of the plot, she was raised by a pseudo-religious organization of female spies, nuns, scientists, and theologians who use genetic experimentation, galactic political interference, and religious engineering to further their own agenda of ascending the human race with the advent of their chosen, the Kwisatz Haderach. It is believed that Paul, his son, may be that figure.

THE SPOKESMAN She had the opportunity to be part of a panel discussion with Fergusson, who reflected on the filming and how being a mother influenced her work on screen in a certain way.

As a mother, did your approach affect developing and then bringing Jessica to life? To what extent did you feel that the maternal instinct helped you with this character?

My God, all the time. I was so frustrated. (Laughs) But to be honest, yeah, I have a 14-year-old boy who’s amazing, but you know what we were like and what they were like. And that neutralizes the relationship between these two extreme characters. I love finding the normality of things. As I’ve said before, it’s the “get your elbows off the table” kind of attitude. One of my favorite sequences is when we (Jessica and Paul) are in the Ornithopter. Basically, I remember the moment when he says, “Why is this happening?” And I can play like I’m mad at him, like, “I’ve had this conversation with you so many times, why aren’t you listening?” So yeah, I admit it and it’s fun. It’s fun to embrace those moments.

Lady Jessica is such a powerful female role, yet her strength and abilities transcend gender norms. What do you hope viewers take away from this character?

Yes, it is powerful and vulnerable, and it has all of these aspects. The power also lies in the vulnerability, it is not just in a tough attitude and kicking butt in that sense. But I think it is way ahead of its time since the 60s and at the same time it is not the same at all. What I felt after watching the movie three times – including once with my son – is that it initiates conversations. Start conversations that I think are interesting to have if you are an older person with a younger person; that is to say, talking about the generation that goes from the 60’s until now, and when it was written, and what evolution has brought us. That is the interesting thing. Whether it’s political or about resources, there are a lot of conversations.

What was it like working with Denis Villeneuve?

It’s not just about being a visual teacher and a great director. He was given the ability to create a movie that he has seen in his head from such an early stage and has obviously been achieved with his own development. He is such a humble, kind and intelligent human being, who believes in equality, who believes in this world, who has dreams and who believes in recycling and being kind to the universe. There is no other way to create a movie like this with your idea, and that’s what we got to work with. At the same time, we have to be faithful to a story, you know, if everything is the same, what is the conflict? You know? So it’s a beautiful balance that he managed to portray and direct for us in an exquisite way.

What is the most satisfying part of your performance?

Give me freedom from complexity. I have no idea what’s behind your closed doors and you have no idea what’s behind my character. We decide which levels and which layers to show and when, and that’s exactly the same with Jessica. She is molded with all her knowledge and her brotherhood with the Bene Gesserit, and yet she is a rebellious believer and a woman in a society, and this was layer upon layer.

What was the biggest challenge from an emotional point of view?

Do not get into the habit of doing what is natural. I guess it’s, I mean, as an actress in general. You know, the history of the bicycle. You go down a hill, you have a bicycle with a foot brake, and suddenly you switch from a bicycle to a handbrake, but you automatically try to use the foot brake. It takes repetition and repetition, and I think for me it’s something I work on. I play this extremely powerful character and start walking like a fucking queen, you know, because that’s what I’m used to doing. And it’s my job to break that down and Denis’s job to help me find something else and that was very challenging and fun.

When it comes to Jessica, what do you think prompts her to break Bene Gesserit rules for her son?

I think the enchanting thing about Jessica’s rebelliousness is her faith in the first place. Her belief that she is the one who can produce the Kwisatz Hadarach. There is something about the beauty and the horror of religion and belief, that we rebel, we strive, we challenge things, right? And there are always those who can break that and think that it is the ‘capo di tutti i capi’. And then I also think that is combined with her pure and absolute love for the Duke, who wants a son. All that in his mind makes complete and absolute sense. I mean, it’s difficult.