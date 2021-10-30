IMSS Morelos receives recognition for Tobacco Smoke-Free Spaces in medical units

In the facilities of the Health Services of Morelos (SSM), this badge was delivered, which accredits the following Family Medicine Units and other spaces in the state

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Morelos received recognition from the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the state of Morelos for having Tobacco Smoke-Free Spaces in its medical units.

In the facilities of the Morelos Health Services (SSM), this badge was delivered, which accredits the following Family Medicine Units and other spaces in the state:

– Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 1 in Cuernavaca

– Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 16 in Temixco

– Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 19 in Tepoztlán

– Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 2 in Xochitepec

– Epidemiological Research Unit and Health Services

– Sports Unit (UD) Fidel Velázquez

– Regional General Hospital with Family Medicine (HGR / MF) No. 1 in Cuernavaca

– Washing Plant in Cuernavaca

– Supply and Equipment Coordination in Cuernavaca

The event was attended by the head of Medical Benefits, Dr. Julio César Cárcamo Guzmán; the hospital supervisor at IMSS Morelos, Dr. Marisa Leiva Dorantes; the SPPSTIMSS Delegation Assistant Coordinator, Dr. Alejandra Lizárraga Moctezuma; the person in charge of the Coordination of Medical Attention in the SSM, doctor Juan Carlos Cruz Torres, and the person in charge of Public Health in the SSM, doctor Víctor Abel Coronado Félix, among others.

