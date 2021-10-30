“I enjoyed as always”: Piamaría Silva did not convince with her tribute to Britney Spears and was eliminated from “The Covers”

A heart-stopping elimination competition unfolded during the night of this Friday, in the second semifinal gala of the tribute program to the stars of Mega. The talent of the participants is increasingly recognized by the jury and the public, also making the task of leaving any of the imitators out of the competition more difficult.

Although she was chosen on several occasions as the “best tribute of the night”, the young singer Piamaría Silva was eliminated in this Friday’s episode of “The Covers”, a program that airs Friday and Sundays in prime time on Mega.

After the decision of the jury made up of Óscar Mediavilla, Javiera Contador and Beto Cuevas, who were not convinced with their cabaret-style version of “Baby One More Time”, the former girl “Rojo” admitted that she felt “happy, very, very content and happy on stage ”.

“I think I enjoyed myself as always, I had a great time, I was very happy to be accompanied and surrounded by more people from the ballet,” admitted the young woman backstage.

#TheCoversMega Although the singer was chosen in previous editions as “The best tribute of the night”, this time, her presentation of Britney Spears in a cabaret version of the song “Baby One More Time” did not convince the jury. pic.twitter.com/7CFnLg2Igb – Mega (@Mega) October 30, 2021

Also, through his Instagram account, Silva thanked his followers for their support during all the months he was part of “The Covers”. “Thank you ‘The Covers’ for allowing me to contribute to an inspiration in my career, Britney Spears, and, of course, showing a show with a lot of professionalism and love for you was always my goal,” he wrote in the post that you can review below: