I do not agree, Mr. President!

“The president of Mexico must act as a statesman, as a statesman; must not behave as a party, faction or group leader; The President must represent all Mexicans, the President must be a factor of harmony and National unity; the president cannot use the institutions in a factional way, neither to help his friends, nor to destroy his adversaries. ” These were the words that the then candidate heard Lopez Obrador pronounce at a campaign closing rally in the Capital Zocalo with a giant billboard behind him that said: “Let’s all go.”

How not to agree with this pronouncement if it is the desire of many years, since historically the spirit of the party and personal interests has prevailed over the national interest and the common good in the exercise of power in Mexico.

It has been the patrimonial exercise of power that has allowed so much corruption and so much abuse of power, since it is exercised as if they were owners.

How not to agree with López Obrador when he tells us that the main problem in the country is corruption, yes the one above, organized corruption.

How not to support the now president López who, derived from the lacerating inequality of our country, “the poor first.”

Agree with López Obrador in his statements is very easy, he would have to be stateless to disagree that the president should be a factor of concord and national unity and that he should not have a factious exercise of power; that corruption must be fought and that attention to those marginalized from development must be prioritized and seek to close the gap in inequality.

What we cannot agree with the now president is with his attitudes and actions.

It is impossible to agree with the now tenant of the National Palace in his demagogic attitude, his incongruity between what he says and does, his dogmatism that leads him to believe that he has a monopoly on the truth, his manipulation and his daily lies, his perversity , his desire for revenge, his social resentment against the rich that leads him to promote the class struggle, his Manichaeism that has led him to divide Mexicans into good and bad, where the good are him and his followers; in the moral supremacy that he proclaims and that we know is false, and consequently his hypocrisy.

Nor is it possible to agree with the president when he submits the application of the law to popular consultation and violates the rule of law, trust in the government and the institutions; when he improvises government actions or programs without analysis, just on a whim; or when he defames or reviles his critics and opponents.

How can we agree with him, when on October 17, 2019, he authorized an operation with his security cabinet to arrest Ovidio, son of the Chapo Guzman, an improvised action without analysis, without planning and without coordination that ended up putting the population of Culiacán at risk, and where the Mexican State ended up being subjected by organized crime, stating that the cost of fighting the mafia is higher than the cost of owning it.

NO, MR. PRESIDENT, I DO NOT AGREE with the way you are leading the destinies of the nation why you have canceled the tomorrow of many young people for feeding your ego in one morning.

Industrial engineer, businessman.