How to update your Amazon Fire device: Tablet, Fire Stick, etc

The Models that you can find today are Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd generation), Stick 4K, Stick 4K Max, Stick (3rd generation), Stick Lite, Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Stick Basic Edition. Do you know which one is yours and how can you update it?

Each of the models has different benefits in terms of storage, internet connection, audio output, storage space, and compatible Bluetooth and USB devices, as well as design and other aspects. Each of them has been designed for each of the needs of its users.

Within them there is a good variety of solutions tailored to each person. Can make devices Amazon Fire TV , where there is a wide variety of models depending on the needs of each user, Smart products such as the TLC sound bar and accessories such as the Amazon Fire TV remote.

Update Fire tablets

Tablet software updates are automatically download when connected to the network, providing performance and overall improvements to the device. Therefore, it is important to accept them when they appear and not delay. If you’ve found newer software and it doesn’t load automatically, you can install it manually. To do this, you have to search for the latest updates and download it to your computer’s desktop with a browser.

You have to keep in mind that there are computers that need additional software to transfer content to your tablet. For example, on Mac with OSX 10.5 or higher you will need Android File Transfer and in Windows XP the Windows Media Player 11 . If you can transfer content to your tablet without problems you don’t have to worry about it, since you surely have what you need.

We will tell you the steps you must follow if you opt for the option Handbook:

Connect the tablet to the computer with its corresponding charging cable.

Drag your finger down, select the USB charging notification and Transfer files.

Open the device on your computer and drag the update file to Internal storage.

Disconnect the cable.

Open the Settings menu on your tablet and go to Device Options.

Select System updates and Update.

The update will restart and install.

How to check for updates

If it has not been automatically updated or you have had a failure in the process, you will find the most recent updates in this page . The latest update for your current tablet model will appear, some of which have a similar update.

It is important that you know what the model or type device you have since, although the update process is similar, the updates may differ one or the other. Therefore, when looking for updates, check your model first to proceed with the most appropriate download.

Force update and troubleshoot

If your tablet does not update automatically or you have a problem that you can solve with an update, what you can do is try to restart and connect it to the internet to see if the update starts. Otherwise, look for the most recent update (which we show you below) and download it to your computer to carry out the process as we have commented previously.

Sometimes, all you can do is force the update by doing it manually, which takes some time, but you can easily do it without too much technical knowledge.

Latest software versions

We show the most recent software versions according to each of the devices, with the one that corresponds to each one of them. The 7.3.2.1, released in September 2021, is the latest version for devices of the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh generation. Know which ones correspond to each model.

HD 10 (11th generation). OS 7 | OS 7.3.2.1

HD 8 (10th generation). OS 7 | OS 7.3.2.1

HD 10 (9th generation). OS 7 | OS 7.3.2.1

7 (9th generation). OS 7 | OS 7.3.2.1

HD 8 (8th generation). OS 7 | OS 7.3.2.1

HD 8 (7th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.9.0

(7th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.9.0

HD 8 (6th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.8.0

(5th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.8.0

HD 7 (4th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.8.0

HD 6 (4th generation). OS 5 | OS 5.6.8.0

Kindle Fire HDX (3rd Generation). OS 4 | OS 4.5.5.3

Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 ″ (3rd generation). OS 4 | OS 4.5.5.3

Kindle Fire HD (3rd Generation). OS 4 | OS 4.5.5.3

Kindle Fire HD 8.9 ″ (2nd generation). OS 2 | OS 8.5.1

Kindle Fire HD (2nd Generation). OS 2 | OS 7.5.1

Kindle Fire (2nd generation). OS 2 | OS 10.5.1

Update Amazon Fire TV

If you have this device to enjoy the best content on your TV, regardless of what it is, and you want to update your Amazon device, what you can do is go to the settings on the device itself and follow the following steps. This can be done in all models, since it is done in the same way:

Go to the Setting.

Select My Fire TV.

Press on About.

Keep going in Check for system updates.

Once you press, it will search for updates and install them on your device.

Search for updates

The most recent updates you can know them here , although you will not have to worry about it since you will find them directly on your device by following the steps indicated above. What you can do is download the source code on the next page in case you need it.

Later, we will tell you what the most recent so you know if your device is really updated to the latest software version or not. This is important because each of the new versions include important security updates, improvements, and ease of use.

The update installation process is similar in all modelsas they follow the same process. However, updates may differ, so it is important to know if you are facing the latest version available or if you have to proceed with its installation.

Solve problems

If the update has failed or is not complete, the first thing you have to do is check that it is indeed Conected to internet. The connection may have been misconfigured or it is not connected, so it does not progress, as well as it could have occasionally failed. To do this you will have to go to Settings and select Network. If you click Play / Pause on your remote control you will be able to test the connection.

In case you have connectivity problems, what you have to do is restart home networking devices, like you router, and try again after a few minutes. Unplug the device, wait at least a minute, and plug it back in.

Make sure your device has enough storage space to download the update, which is usually at least 500 MB. To do this you have to go to Settings, My Fire TV, About and Storage. If you don’t have it, you can uninstall apps on the Setting until there is enough space for the new update.

Newer versions

The latest versions of Fire TV devices, accessories and add-ons are the corresponding Fire OS versions, which we mention below: