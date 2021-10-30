How to know who has your WhatsApp number saved, without having to ask? You may be surprised

ORjo here. Would you like to know who has your number stored on your cell phone without asking people? Well, keep reading because here in BRAND Claro we will explain it to you step by step.

What is a WhatsApp broadcast list and how is it created?

Is a tool that allows the user to send a message to several contacts at the same time without creating a group for it.

How to know who has your number without having to ask for WhatsApp?

Here comes the trick. To be able to send a message through a broadcast list, all the contacts on this list must have your number saved. Trying to send this message will reveal the contacts that do not have you saved.

Can this WhatsApp trick be done from Android and iOS?

That’s how it is. It can be done on both Android and iOS systems without the need for an extra app.

What phones are left without WhatsApp on November 1?

We share with you the list of 53 cell phone models that run out of WhatsApp as of November 2021:

Huawei:

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

iPhone:

Iphone 6

iPhone 6S plus

iPhone SE

LG:

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

Samsung:

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE V956:

Grand X Quad V987

Grand memo

Others:

Alcatel

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

