How to know who has your WhatsApp number saved, without having to ask? You may be surprised
ORjo here. Would you like to know who has your number stored on your cell phone without asking people? Well, keep reading because here in BRAND Claro we will explain it to you step by step.
What is a WhatsApp broadcast list and how is it created?
Is a tool that allows the user to send a message to several contacts at the same time without creating a group for it.
How to know who has your number without having to ask for WhatsApp?
Here comes the trick. To be able to send a message through a broadcast list, all the contacts on this list must have your number saved. Trying to send this message will reveal the contacts that do not have you saved.
Can this WhatsApp trick be done from Android and iOS?
That’s how it is. It can be done on both Android and iOS systems without the need for an extra app.
What phones are left without WhatsApp on November 1?
We share with you the list of 53 cell phone models that run out of WhatsApp as of November 2021:
Huawei:
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
iPhone:
- Iphone 6
- iPhone 6S plus
- iPhone SE
LG:
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
Samsung:
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
ZTE V956:
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand memo
Others:
- Alcatel
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run F1
- THL W8
