How to install HBO Max on any Amazon Fire TV

Don’t you know how to install the HBO Max app on an Amazon Fire TV? Next, we tell you how to do it using two very simple methods.

Recently landed in Spain Warner Media’s new streaming platform for movies and series, HBO Max. This new streaming service arrived in our country with much more content than HBO had And with the most aggressive launch offer that we have seen to date on a streaming platform: a 50% discount forever if we hire HBO Max before November 30.

This means that everyone who hires HBO Max before November 30 will pay, for life, € 4.49 per month instead of € 8.99 per month that current HBO subscribers were paying.

This great launch promotion for HBO Max has led many users to launch their hiring, but before doing so you have to check that the app of this platform is compatible with your devices, especially with those that you have connected to a television.

In this sense, there is a device that is quite popular in Spain to convert a television into a Smart TV in which we can’t install the HBO Max app officially: the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For this reason, we are going to explain how you can install HBO Max on any Amazon Fire TV with two different methods: the first using our mobile terminal and the second doing it directly from the Fire TV.

How to install HBO Max on an Amazon Fire TV using your Android mobile

As the Amazon Fire TV does not have a Google Play Store and the HBO Max app is not in the Amazon application store, the first thing we will have to do is access the website of an alternative app store, such as APK Mirror, from our smartphone and download the HBO Max app for Android TV. To facilitate this task, you can download this APK file directly from this link.

Next, we will have to configure our Fire TV Stick so that allow us to install applications from outside your own app store. To do this, we will have to follow the following steps:

We turn on the Fire TV Stick and access the section Setting

We enter the option My Fire TV

We access the section Developer options

We activate the options Debugged ADB and Apps of unknown origin

Once we have the HBO Max APK file downloaded to our mobile and we have configured the Fire TV, the next thing we have to do is install the Send Files to TV application both on our smartphone and on the Fire TV, something we can do from the official application store of each of the two devices.

This is an application that will allow us transfer files between our mobile and our Fire TV, for which we will have to verify that both devices are connected to the same Wifi network.

Once this check is done we will have to open this app on both the mobile and the Fire TV. When we open it, we will see that two buttons appear in two different colors and with two titles in large letters: Send and Receive.

Next, in our mobile terminal we select the HBO Max APK file that we have just downloaded, press the button Send and we select our Fire TV from the list that appears on the screen.

Once this is done, the HBO Max APK file will already be in the internal memory of our Fire TV, more specifically in the folder downloads.

The next thing we have to do is install a file manager from the Fire TV application store, such as AnExplorer, we open it, we go to the folder downloads, click on the HBO Max APK file and then on the option Install.

Finally, in the same installation menu, click on To open and we can start using the HBO Max application normally.

How to install HBO Max on a Fire TV from Amazon’s own device

This second method is simpler than the previous one and does not require the use of a mobile phone, since we will perform all the steps from the Fire TV itself.

First of all, we will have to modify Fire TV Stick settings, as we explained in the previous method, to be able to install the HBO Max app from outside the Amazon application store.

Once this configuration is done, we just have to follow the following steps:

We access the Fire TV application store and download the app Downloader .

. Once downloaded, we open it and select, in the menu on the left, the option Browser .

. Once the web browser of this app is open, in the search bar we write Aptoide TV , which is an alternative app store for Android TV.

, which is an alternative app store for Android TV. We download the Aptoide TV APK file and install it by following the steps indicated in the previous procedure.

We open the Aptoide TV app and write in its search bar HBO Max .

. Next, all the apps that match this search will appear, we select the one from HBO Max and install it like any other Fire TV application.

Related topics: Amazon, Apps, Free Apps

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @ Andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook andro4all Follow, continue