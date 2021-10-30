How to get a place to be a professor of Medicine?

The Secretary General for Universities, José Manuel Pingarrón.

The departure of the State’s general budgets (PGE) for 2022 foresees an increase in 120 percent restocking fee in Spanish universities. This has been announced by the Undersecretary of Universities, Luis Sánchez Cerdán, in his intervention in the committee of the Congress of Deputies. This means that for every 10 teachers who retire, places can be called for 12 new headlines to stop the strong aging suffered by Spanish universities. A replacement rate that is set annually and is the highest ever achieved.

The Ministry of Universities calculate that 53.5 percent of permanent teaching staff will be able to retire in the next 10 yearsTherefore, the Government seeks with this measure to “strengthen” the research teaching capacity of the university system, “very damaged” in recent years.

So much so that, in 2011, the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero reduced the replacement rate to 30 percent As a measure to combat the serious economic crisis, for every 10 teachers who retired, only three positions were filled, leaving seven unassigned.

Education budgets exceed 5,000 million euros

The Minister of the Popular Party (PP), Christopher Montoro, set it at 10 percent from 2012 to 2014 and raised it to 50 percent in 2015 and 2016. To begin to balance these templates, the Minister of Universities, Manuel Castells, raised the replacement rate to 110 percent by 2021, thus allowing the income of 11 teachers for 10 ten retirements.

The Undersecretary of Universities assured that it is “It is essential to recover everything that was lost during the decade of 2008 and 2018”Therefore, he considers it necessary to “reverse the loss of human resources”. He also stressed that education budgets exceed 5,000 million euros for the first time and that 44 percent (2,199 million euros) will go to scholarships. “This is the largest game in history for this purpose”added.