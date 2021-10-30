How to find out if WhatsApp will continue to work on your cell phone

Every year the app from instant messaging by excellence, WhatsApp, is renewed to improve its service and offer more and better solutions in communication immediate to your customers. As the capabilities of this application – which belongs to Facebook– The requirements for mobile devices where it is used are increasing, so older models are no longer compatible and the program is no longer functional on them.

This will happen this November 1, when WhatsApp will no longer work on smartphones whose software version is 4.04 in Android, or in iPhone with ios 9. Although these phones are a decade old, many are still being used but the app will stop working on them.

Typically, technology companies offer two to three years of updates to the operating system of their smartphones when they are on sale. So if your cell phone has no more updates at some time it is possible that WhatsApp will lose its compatibility.

The lack of updates does not mean that you can no longer use your smartphone, but at least this application will no longer work, although the rest of the functions are still valid. IPhones, on the other hand, allow more time with updates to software with up to seven years of validity.

To continue enjoying WhatsApp on a device, the company requests that it have a minimum Android version of 4.1 and that it be able to receive calls or SMS messages during the verification operation. IOS 10 or newer software is the requirement for iPhones.

Check if it will work on your phone

You can make sure if your phone in particular will be able to continue enjoying the operation of WhatsApp discover if its last update stalled at 4.04 since phone information that you can find at the beginning or end of your menu, depending on the model.

In that section you will see data such as the smartphone model or its serial number, in addition to the information we need, which is the android version or software.

If you find that the version is lower than 4.1, find out if you can make an update, because if you have one available you can continue using your device still with the messaging application as of this Monday.

Otherwise your own version of Android will cause the operation requirement not to be met and WhatsApp is no longer usable from there.

