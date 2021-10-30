How to find a cell phone if it is off

The mobile it is our most personal device. Every day it accompanies us to keep in touch, wake up, have fun and do many more activities, which means that it contains private data. That is why it is a tragedy when we lose it or it is stolen from us. Fortunately the systems are becoming more sophisticated and it is already possible to locate These devices, even if they are off.

Both the Android smartphones What ios have built-in apps that can be used to find the location of your smartphone. However, before using them, we recommend that you follow some steps.

What to do if my cell phone is stolen or lost?

Before getting out of control and thinking that everything is lost, we advise you to follow some steps.

The first thing to do if you lost the mobile is asking someone to dial your number. It may not be far and it’s just a matter of finding the place you left it. Also, hopefully, if someone else has it, they’ll answer you and tell you where you can claim it.

In case no one answers, or if it has been stolen, it is best to change all the passwords you have saved. That doesn’t just include your Apple account, in the case of iPhone, or Google in the case of AndroidAlso consider the social networks or services that you have saved, think that thieves or a stranger could have access to a lot of your personal information and use it to extort money from you or your contacts.

Other recommendation is that you have your IMEI number written down, it is a unique identifier of your device that will help you, in case you cannot recover it, to permanently block the device. To obtain it you can dial * # 06 #.

It may also be a good idea to download a location app. Just remember to do it from the official store of your operating system and check the reviews of other users so that you do not get a bad surprise.

Finally, do not forget to configure a password security so that no one can access your information without your permission.

How to locate a turned off Android cell phone?

When you have done the previous steps you can try track your device through a special application.

In the case of Android uses Google Find My Device, this feature is offered as part of Google Play Protect.

To use this tool you will need to access the account of Google linked to the lost device. Once in your profile, look for the option “Find my device” and you will see the last known location.

In case your phone is offline, turned off or without battery, you will be able to see its last location using “Find my device”. To do this go to android.com/find or open the “Find My Device” application on another Android device, log into your account. Google, you will see a complete list of linked devices, choose the one you want to locate and you will be able to see the last location as well as play a special sound, protect or erase your data remotely in case you cannot recover it.

Another option is to log into your Google account and open Google Maps, click on the menu and choose the option “Timeline”, a new window will appear, enter the date you lost your cell phone to see the history of locations.

How to locate a turned off iPhone?

In this case the tool is called Find my iPhone, a function of ios that allows you track your device and also lock it remotely to prevent someone from misusing it.

An advantage of this tool is that, if a user marks their iPhone as lost, the system is responsible for locating devices Manzana around to try to find the phone, and the owners won’t even know they’re helping find a lost device.

However, take into account that in order to use this system it is necessary to have previously activated it. Subsequently, it will be enough for you to enter with your data to iCloud to find the functions “Search my Iphone” and “Send last location”.

Through “Search my Iphone” the system will try to connect to the device even if the device is not connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network. But, if the phone is off or runs out of battery, you will not be able to track your real time location so the function “Send last location” helps to know where the phone was before it was switched off.

There is also the option to activate the “Notify when found” function, which will send you an email notification when your phone is switched on again. This tool is available in the application “Find My”.

Another tool is Family sharing which not only allows you to install a paid application on multiple devices, but also to see the location of all devices linked to the ID of Manzana of a family member. That is, you can ask a member of your family to start looking for your iPhone lost.

If nothing works, use the option Find My to erase all information and keep you safe.

Also read: Facebook creates career and certification in Augmented Reality

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta