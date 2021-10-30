How much money Canelo Álvarez made in his first professional fight

Canelo made his professional debut on October 29, 2021 (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

A October 29th, but from the year 2005, Saul Canelo Álvarez began to make his way on the professional circuit as a boxer. Sixteen years after that historic debut, the athlete from Guadalajara has managed to consolidate himself in the sports elite with titles and records. However, while it has increased its record, it has also achieved to win exorbitant figures of money per fight, which are very far from the first payment he received for getting into the ring.

“I started boxing because I like it, because I love boxing and business comes hand in hand. When I debuted I made 800 pesos and I didn’t care. I sacrificed myself giving the weight since I was a child, winning nothing, but what matters to me is boxing. I love boxing, I love boxing and then I started to live off it, the business came hand in hand “, he recalled in an interview for the medium ESPN on the eve of his fight against Gennady Golovkyn in 2017.

The first time Canelo acted as a professional was against Abraham González in Tonalá, Jalisco. As is customary among fighters who make their way into sport, the first lawsuit was agreed to four rounds and for each of them, Álvarez assured the gain of MXN 200, that was the rate. The two warriors went into a fierce fight that almost fulfilled the agreement.

At that time, he pocketed MXN 200 for each round he played (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

It was the fourth episode when Álvarez, who had already made a reputation for strength and skill as an amateur, he knocked down his opponent with 18 seconds to go. The official verdict noted that there was won by technical knockout and thus began a prolific career that soon began to make a name for itself in the media as one of the most promising careers.

Saúl recalled the first fight he had, 16 years later, through his verified Instagram profile. Along with a photograph where the members of his corner, among whom is the young Eddy Reynoso, raise their arms in victory, he wrote a text. In it he assured that “Since that day I have been in the ring 59 times, each time I do it with the same passion and dedication”.

Since then, his professional and friendly relationship with the Reynoso. The one who was in charge of guiding him through boxing was José, the father of the dynasty and better known as Chepo, then I guide him in his years as an amateur during the National Olympics who disputed and years later was one of the groomsmen and witnesses of his wedding with Fernanda Gómez. However, later, it was his son Eddy who was in charge of managing Saúl’s career.

The duo between Canelo and Eddy Reynoso has been one of the most successful in world sport (Photo: Instagram / @ canelo)

Since then, Canelo He has played nearly six dozen games including only a draw, early in his career, as well as a split-decision loss to Floyd Mayweather. There are 56 times that it has won the victory, while in 38 of them it has done so by the chloroform route, one of its characteristic features.

The success and affection among team members has been such that Eddy Reynoso decided to get a tattoo with the figure of his pupil. When he made it known through his Instagram account, he wrote a caption that explains why. “They asked me why I got this tattoo. The day you turn a 13-year-old boy into the best boxer in the world, you will understand ”.

Also, Canelo Álvarez has been crowned in four different divisions with a world title. At the age of 20 he got his first girdle. Since then, he has accumulated weight titles super welterweight, medium, light heavyweight and super middleweight.

