Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics IMIEM, key in women’s health

On June 3, 1999, the new HOSPITAL OF GYNECOLOGY AND OBSTETRICS was inaugurated. By the then President of the Republic, Lic. Ernesto Zedillo

Ponce de León.

With this remodeling, the staff of the medical, paramedical and related areas was increased. As well as an increase in physical space and material resources to cover all the Services that the population demands in this area.

The Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics has evolved day by day in infrastructure, academic development and increase in human and material resources. What has allowed that today it is consolidated as a competent institution that provides quality service to the population that demands it.

The Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics today

The Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics has 174 beds in total, 126 countable (90 for adult patients and 36 beds for newborns). In addition, 48 non-census beds, 5 in the Emergency Room, 9 in the Labor Room. As well as 10 in Recovery, 5 in Adult Intensive Therapy. Similarly, 3 in Maternal-Fetal Monitoring, 8 in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The characteristics of the hospital are: that it depends on a government institution. It is a second level care hospital and the type of construction is mixed: vertical and horizontal.

According to the geographical location, it is urban, it is a medium hospital, since it has 126 census beds. By the average stay it is a short stay hospital. For patients with acute and chronic conditions, the service it provides is specialized in gynecology, obstetrics and neonatology.

The following Services are offered:

EXTERNAL CONSULTATION:

Biology of Reproduction, Climacteric Clinic and

Menopause, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neonatology,

Breastfeeding Clinic, Breast Clinic, Pregnant Adolescent Clinic, Maternal Medicine

Fetal (Perinatology), Gynecological Urology, Clinical

of Dysplasias, Preventive Medicine, Psychoprophylaxis.

NEONATOLOGY UNIT:

Divided into Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Metabolic Neonates, Infectology, Growth

and Development and Transitional Neonates.

TOCO SURGICAL UNIT:

There are 3 Operating Rooms, 3 Expulsion Rooms, Equipment and Sterilization Center, 1 Surgery Room.

9-bed Labor, Recovery.

TEACHING AND RESEARCH DEPARTMENT:

Library (reading room capacity 12 P.).

2 teaching rooms (capacity 12 people each).

2 classrooms for patient training (capacity

20 Personnel each).

Auditorium (capacity 94 people).

Medical residencies: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, Neonatology and Critical Medicine in Obstetrics.

Currently, the Hospital of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the Maternal and Child Institute of the State of Mexico provides care to the open population without social security, to the mother and child binomial.

Channeling in this way, their maximum effort towards comprehensive and specialized quality medical care. Where the health of women is promoted in the different stages of their reproductive and non-reproductive life and of the newborns cared for.

