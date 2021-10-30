Homologation of foreign doctors in Spain: accelerated

Manuel Castells, Minister of Universities.

The Government will simplify and expedite the procedures for homologate the resolutions of university degrees of foreigners or Spaniards who have studied abroad, including Medicine. The objective is to reduce the process to six months, as stated in the royal decree of equivalences published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Universities.

As reported by the area that directs Manuel CastellsIn the case of applications for homologation of a foreign qualification to a Spanish official one that allows access to the exercise of a regulated profession, it will be necessary request a report from the Professional Associations, they will have a maximum period of 10 days to issue it.

Likewise, the technical and binding reports that will be issued by the Commission for Technical Analysis of Approvals and Declaration of Equivalences must be issued within a maximum of two months. “In relation to the procedure for the validation of foreign university studies, a maximum period of two months for the resolution of the same by the universities ”, collects the royal decree.

European Higher Education Area

Universities have pointed out that the new regulations are part of the economic, requalification and mobility policies aimed at taking into account “the needs of those who want to work in Spain, whether foreigners or Spaniards trained abroad ”.

“It is of vital importance for the consolidation of the European Higher Education Area as well as for the mobility of higher graduates between different countries and, also, it has a relevance very important in the job market as well as in attracting international talent for the economic and technological development of our country ”, he defends.

Along these lines, consider a “priority” to put itself “at the service of the professionals who have decided to start a new life in our country by contributing their talents to the development of our knowledge economy”.