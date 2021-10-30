Henry Cavill’s film that shows his lesser known side

In the last few months, Henry cavill he knew how to get all the stares. Despite continuing to keep his profile low and away from the media, his performances positioned him at the top. After his work in DC as Superman, the actor began to climb and is now one of the most important artists on Netflix. Starring The witcher and Enola Holmes, managed to reach an even wider audience.

So much so that, at present, Henry cavill is one of the most critically acclaimed actors. In fact, for a long time he has been reaping successes in his career, although some are better known than others. And, among his resume there is a film that shows his most unknown side in his work so far. This is because the film did not cause much of a sensation when it was released in 2018, but is now starting to resurface.

Is about The killer game. Lasting an hour and a half, this feature film stars Cavill who plays a hardened lieutenant named Marshall. The purpose of this detective is, together with his police team and a local vigilante, to go on the trail of a serial killer who will jeopardize the effectiveness of the authorities before the citizens.

This is not just any case since, after the disappearance of a young woman who was in charge of unmasking abusers, they find Simon Stulls, a man who hides much more than he appears. That is, this time, Henry cavill is embodied in an earthly hero moving away from science fiction and immersing himself in the adrenaline and action that this film encompasses.

In addition, along with the protagonist, the cast is made up of Ben Kingsley, who plays the vigilante who catches abusers and Alexandra Daddario, who gives life to the psychologist who works on the case. These names were the ones that caused a lot of sensation when the film was released since, several of the critics, remarked that despite the plot, “its stellar cast”Is worthy of admiration.