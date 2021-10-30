Health in Code: agreement to promote precision medicine in Germany

Health in Code is committed to Europe. The Spanish company has signed an agreement with the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Frankfurt University Hospital and with the Medical Care Center of the DRK Blood Donation Service, as reported by the company in a statement.

The objective is promote precision medicine in Germany and expand knowledge in the area of ​​cardiovascular genetics. To establish expansion in the Teutonic country, a priority region for the company, Health in Code has the financial support of Alantra Private Equity.

“This collaboration means laying the foundations for precision medicine in Germany and taking advantage of all the benefits that this cutting-edge treatment provides us,” said Matthew Mittino, CEO of Health in Code.

The data collected in the genetic analyzes carried out by the German laboratory will be transferred and analyzed in Health in Code, which will be in charge of its processing and computer annotation of detected genetic variants.

Thanks to the agreement, the German population will be able to count on an interpretation service in cardiovascular genetics. In addition, the company assures that, with this pact, the foundations of future scientific collaborations between the two countries are laid.

For her part, Silke Kauferstein, head of the department of molecular genetics of forensic pathology at the Frankfurt University Hospital, maintains that “both patients and doctors will benefit, since they will be able to manage very complex diseases in the best way”.

The company specialized in genomics foresees a turnover of 37.5 million euros in 2021, which is 25% more than in 2020, when it achieved a turnover of more than thirty million euros. In addition, Health in Code aims to achieve sales of fifty million euros in the next three years.