Health and wellness | The epidemic and traumas – El Sol de Hermosillo

On October 23, the Doctor’s Day was celebrated in a very unusual way. Hospitals and units did not let the date pass without celebrating those who have been heroes in these times of pandemic, and it is that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic showed Mexico that one of its main strengths in each health subsystem; it’s all your staff.

During the epidemic of the H1N1 virus, or the so-called swine fever during the years 2009-2010 they died, according to a study published by PLOS Medicine, approximately 203 thousand people due to respiratory causes. “This study confirms that the H1N1 virus killed many more people in the world than was initially believed,” said lead author of the analysis, Lone Simonsen, a research professor, in the Department of Global Health at the School of Public Health and Health Services, from George Washington University, in the US, according to an article published in The world.

In October 2020, more than 10 months after the beginning of the epidemic of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease called Covid-19, which also emerged in the People’s Republic of China, it has expanded faster than the previous one epidemic.

Many wonder why this has happened in first world countries, in which scientific development and advances in medicine are at the forefront? These great nations are not prepared to face the avalanche of patients with respiratory processes. How is Mexico? The response of these countries, led by the US, has been delayed and so far they face a health catastrophe.

And it is that we have all had to face the deadly pandemic. Within the family of medical specialties, the specialty of Orthopedics and Traumatology, has also had to care for patients suffering from chronic diseases and serious trauma during Covid-19.

Since the beginning of this condition, all surgical specialties, including “trauma”, have had to change their work strategy, given the great need for materials and medical equipment to care for patients affected by SARS-CoV -2.

Work had to be reorganized, to the detriment of elective surgery, as well as difficulties in follow-up through outpatient consultations. In recent months, medical colleges have had to issue new guidelines to address this serious problem and indicate what are the treatment priorities in the current phase. In addition, they have published their experiences in caring for these patients. Yongchao and others point out the reasons why 26 orthopedics from various hospitals in the province of Wuhan, China, were infected by Covid-19, due to fatigue and not taking extreme measures of protection during patient care. Zhengyuan and others reflect their experiences in different hospitals in the same province, where they operated on patients with different traumatic and non-traumatic conditions, who did not present symptoms of said affection. Sarpong and others, from the Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Columbia University, Irving Medical Center in New York, narrate their experiences, in which in the absence of medical and paramedical personnel.

In Mexico, someone mentioned: If there were an ankle fracture epidemic, would you help us? In one of the conclusions, orthopedic colleagues are advised: “Remember why you became a doctor. This is the health event of his generation, and this is his privilege to be able to help, even if this is not really his specialty. “

At this time, medicine demonstrates the humanistic training that health personnel have received and practiced in any part of the world and in any specialty. Happy Doctor’s Day!