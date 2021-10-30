HBO Max: Arrives in Spain

Let’s leave behind the name of HBO Spain. Starting this October 26, it is the turn of HBO Max, which aims to change the mindset of the consumer. The disconcerting thing is that in recent weeks the advertising of this new brand has been based on the promotion of titles such as Game of Thrones, Succession, Sex and the City or The Sopranos, which HBO Spain subscribers already had available. So what does this new brand consist of?

More supply and production volume

In the late 1990s, HBO forged a brand image based on quality fiction with titles such as The Sopranos and Sex in New York. They were series that could not have been broadcast openly due to their adult mentality. From that moment on, HBO consolidated the idea that its fiction proposals were of quality and author’s, although with a production volume that, for example, today could not be measured with a competitor like Netflix.

HBO Max, on the other hand, is the union of this traditional HBO (which continues to develop and commission its own series) with the Warner Bros studio, taking advantage of the fact that both companies are in the same conglomerate, that of the telecommunications company AT&T. The intention is to keep the adult fiction and to the usual HBO standards but expanding the offer and ensuring that they reach new audiences.

The Sopranos, a series that marked a before and after on television and in the creation of the HBO brand. HBO

The first cases of what HBO Max means have already been found on HBO Spain in recent months with the premiere of series such as the romantic comedy Love life with Anna Kendrick, the comedy thriller The Flight Attendant from Kaley Cuoco or the teen series Generation. They had been developed as HBO Max Originals because the brand was already installed in the United States.

In the case of The Flight Attendant, the series was even nominated for an Emmy for best miniseries, in addition to directing, screenplay, leading actress (Cuoco) and supporting actress (Rosie Perez). Therefore, the most accessible and commercial vocation is not incompatible with quality.

A new interface (and a new app to download)

The HBO Spain app was one of the most criticized in the content scene. I had amnesia on a regular basis: I forgot the titles you were watching and, in addition, required improvements in the image treatment (as evidenced by the final season of Game of Thrones in the darkest scenes).

Old problems should be solved with a new application and interface that, for example, prioritizes the different brands found in the catalog, such as HBO, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes or DC, and will start offering content on 4K. It also offers a more intuitive menu with greater recommendation capacity.

Of course, a note for HBO Spain subscribers: while the username and password (and the payment method remain), you have to download the new HBO Max app and delete the old one.

The price and conditions

Although the objective of HBO Max is to offer more volume of content (and that these are more varied), the price remains: 8.99 euros per month. In fact, you can even opt for a discount: if you hire an annual subscription, the price is 69.99 euros, which means that every month it comes out for 5.83 euros.

This unique subscription modality (because the monthly and the annual one have the same characteristics) has the advantage of allowing up to three simultaneous viewings (that is, it can be shared by a total of three people) and creating up to five profiles in the app, for both adults and children.

In addition, for new users, another offer has been launched: those who sign up between October 26 and November 30 will enjoy a 50% discount. They will pay 4.49 euros each month unless they unsubscribe at some point. Then, when they are registered again, they will have the same price as the rest of the subscribers. It is a maneuver not only to attract new users but also to ensure their retention in times of such competition.

Where to start?

Those looking for news that were not available on HBO Spain, can start with the reboot of Gossip girl. It is an update of the idea developed in 2007 by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, although this time they remain in the role of executive producers and give the reins to Joshua Safran, whoever it was. showrunner of the last seasons of the youth classic.

The reboot from Gossip girl focuses on a new generation of posh Manhattan students, more sexually open-minded, more diverse, and even more marked by their social media reputations. The queen bee is Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), whom her best friends carry her media profile on Instagram, and who is dislodged with the arrival of Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) at the same school, a sister whom she hardly knows.

Another option is Everything else, the first HBO Max series in Spain. Written by Abril Zamora (Ladies of (h) AMPA, it focuses on Dafne (the same Zamora), who has a shitty job, her boyfriend has just left her and to top it off she is going to discover that she is in love with his best friend. a series that aims to portray the generation millennial and cosmopolitan with a cast that includes Juan Blanco, David Matarín, Nuria Herrero and Andrea Guasch.

And for lovers of true crime we also have Pains The truth about the Wanninkhof case where Dolores Vázquez, victim of one of the most serious judicial errors in our recent history, tells how she lived the case of Rocío Wanninkhof for which she was guilty of murder. Six chapters that will delve into the creation by the media of a villain who, in reality, could not be more innocent.

What promises

Image from ‘And just like that …’, the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’. GC Images

In December we will have And just like that …, the sequel to Sex in New York where Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise the roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. And for 2022 the Iberian productions stand out. One is the adaptation of the comic Garcia! about a superagent of Franco’s secret services who is frozen and revived in today’s Spain, and who promises a level of action never seen on Spanish television. The other is Poor devil, an animation series created by the chanantes Joaquín Reyes and Ernest Sevilla, who have Ignatius Farray and Verónica Forqué in the cast.

It also attracts attention Come on Juan, the continuation of Vote Juan and Come on Juan of the TNT channel, where Javier Cámara will continue to parody the political caste. At what point is the lousy representative in the cameras? He no longer lives off the public purse but does live on revolving doors when a case of corruption could embitter his existence. And we will also have No novelty, the adaptation of an Australian format with Carlos Areces and Arturo Valls as two undercover police officers with nothing to do during a night watch.