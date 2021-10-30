Having a pet improves our emotional well-being
Pets are another member of the family. They are faithful, they love us unconditionally and they provide us with a lot of well-being. The psychologist Begoña Fernández Seco assures that the simple fact of having someone to care for and who depends on us positively affects our mental health: “We focus our attention on the animal and its care and, therefore, we are further away from thoughts negative or obsessive “.
The bond that is created between pet and owner is two-way: they love us and we love them, we take care of them and protect us. That is why each year more families incorporate a new member to the family, especially after the pandemic. In 2019, there were more than 28 million pets in Spain, according to data from the National Association of Manufacturers of Pet Food. This 2021, more than half of the citizens live with a pet.
Beyond your conditional love, What are the benefits that animals provide us?
1
Help prevent depression
It seems incredible, but the simple presence and interaction with a pet during our day to day can prevent us from falling into a depression. It must be clear that they are not an infallible remedy against this disorder, but help release oxytocin in the brain, known as the love hormone. In addition, they stimulate the increase in serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood and pleasure.
A study by the University of Washington and the University of Ottawa reveals that it is enough to stroke a dog or a cat for about ten minutes to reduce the presence of cortisol (the hormone associated with stress) in the blood.
A conclusion that takes even more force after living the pandemic and confinement, when having a dog meant being able to enjoy the outdoors for a few minutes.
3
They help improve self-esteem
Animals neither judge us nor take our mistakes into account, so they become a great ally of games, especially among the little ones, who gain confidence in themselves. What’s more, taking care of pets makes us feel responsible and useful, something that also helps us improve self-esteem
4
They facilitate social life
When we have dogs we have to make sure they walk three times a day. That makes it easier for us to have a more active lifestyle and exercise more. In addition, it helps us interact with other people, which enriches our mind. A five-minute conversation can give us the respite we needed.
During confinement we suffered a lot because we were unable to see family and friends. Having a pet makes us not feel alone, but we receive love and company from totally faithful animals that will never abandon us.
This is especially important during old age, and it is that one of the main problems of older people is loneliness. In these cases, animals can be the best friend they so badly need.
6
And most importantly: they make us happy
Pets make stressful or sad days easier for us. There is nothing better than coming home after a hard day and being received with as much love as pets provide.
Science confirms it: when we interact with our pets, the same neurological mechanisms that occur in interpersonal relationships are activated, such as dopamine or cytosine.