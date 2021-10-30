Having a pet improves our emotional well-being

Pets are another member of the family. They are faithful, they love us unconditionally and they provide us with a lot of well-being. The psychologist Begoña Fernández Seco assures that the simple fact of having someone to care for and who depends on us positively affects our mental health: “We focus our attention on the animal and its care and, therefore, we are further away from thoughts negative or obsessive “.

The bond that is created between pet and owner is two-way: they love us and we love them, we take care of them and protect us. That is why each year more families incorporate a new member to the family, especially after the pandemic. In 2019, there were more than 28 million pets in Spain, according to data from the National Association of Manufacturers of Pet Food. This 2021, more than half of the citizens live with a pet.

Beyond your conditional love, What are the benefits that animals provide us?



