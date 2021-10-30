Halloween: five horror movies to watch on Netflix

Found on Netflix, and tells the story of Eli Miller, a boy who suffers from a rare disease that causes severe allergic reactions in the open air, forcing him to live his life in protective clothing. His parents, Rose and Paul, have taken him to the isolated Dr. Isabella Horn Medical Center, a large old house that has been modernized and quarantined. However, the place is a haunted house and Eli s undergoes treatment from a very mysterious doctor.

Veronica

Verónica is a Spanish horror film that is on the Netflix platform, directed by Paco Plaza. Sandra Escacena, Bruna González, Claudia Placer, Iván Chavero and Ana Torrent are part of the cast of this film, which was scripted by Paco Plaza and Fernando Navarro.

The same It is inspired by a true story that took place in the 1990s in Vallecas, Madrid. It is a group of friends who perform a ouija session and, at the end, one of the teenagers is possessed by supernatural presences that threaten to harm her and her family members.

Monster House. The house of scares

monster-house.jpg Without a doubt, an animated classic from 2006.

It’s an animated horror movie from 2006 that you can find on Netflix. It is the first film by Robert Zemeckis with these characteristics, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

It tells the story of three boys who claim that a neighborhood residence is a living creature that represents a danger, but no adult believes them. With Halloween looming, the trio must find a way to destroy its structure before innocent children are affected.

The halloween night

It is a 1978 independent horror film directed by John Carpenter, co-written with producer Debra Hill. It stars Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis, becoming the first of a franchise6 that had seven sequels and two prequels.

The story begins on Halloween night 1963, when Michael Myers murders his sister in the fictional Midwestern town of Haddonfield. Fifteen years later, he escapes from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium where he is admitted and returns to Haddonfield to kill again. The next day, on Halloween, Michael harasses the teenage Laurie Strode and his psychiatrist, knowing his intentions, goes to town to find and arrest him.

Hubie’s Halloween

the-halloween-of-hubie.png Adam Sandler is the protagonist of this horror film combined with comedy.

This is a movie that mixes horror with American comedy. Released in 2020, it was directed by Steven Brill and written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Sandler is also its protagonist and a cast consisting of: Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

The film is set on October 31 in Salem, Massachusetts. There, the eccentric and devoted community volunteer and tease victim named Hubie Dubois finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation. Something different is about to happen, and only he can save this magical night.