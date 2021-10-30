Halloween: 10 horror movies that you can’t miss on Halloween | VIDEOS | Run away | Friday the 13th | Carrie | The exorcist | nnda nnlt ec | ANSWERS

What is the true story of Halloween? The celebration of October 31 has a particular meaning for each country and its citizens. It is undoubtedly a tradition that has spread beyond the United States, with its costumes, candy, parties and horror movies. Halloween, in this way, is one of the most popular dates of the year.

Therefore, the cinema is one of the alternatives to enjoy Halloween. Here is a list of 10 movies which are unmissable in October. It is composed of classical, recent tapes and others horror jewelry that will leave more than one spectator with the adrenaline to the maximum.

Shelley Duvall in the iconic scene from “The Shining.” (Photo: Warner Bros)

10 MOVIES TO WATCH IN HALLOWEEN

10. “NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET”

Freddy Krueger He is one of the most iconic characters in horror movies. The creation of Wes cravenDespite having appeared in 1984, it remains in force to this day and is already part of popular culture in different parts of the world. The film is also the actor’s debut Johnny depp, and its plot will have many questioning whether sleeping is an option on Halloween.

9. “THE HAUNTED MANSION”

Between comedy and horror, this film starring Eddie murphy is a great option to have a Halloween As a family, with adults and children sharing sweets and pop corn. The plot of the story, which appeared in 2003, is about a family that ends up, by mistake, in a haunted mansion and tries to escape unscathed from that supernatural incursion.

8. “FRIDAY 13”

Another of the great horror characters that have appeared in the cinema is Jason voorhes. Wearing a hockey mask and chainsaw, he turned summer camp into one of the scariest teen vacations. The film, released in 1980, has Kevin bacon within its cast and the date ofl friday the 13th Like an indelible curse

7. “HALLOWEEN”

The movie “Halloween”From 1978 is a classic of horror movies. Directed by John carpenter, the film was a success for its story and its iconic character: Michael myers. The protagonist, when he was a child, on Halloween, murders his sister and is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. After six years he escapes and returns to his village to commit more crimes.

6. “FLEE!”

“Flees!” it’s a tape of Jordan peele that surprised the critics and the public, almost having unanimous approval on his story starring Daniel Kaluuya (Chris Washington) and Allison Williams (Rose Armitage). The award-winning film starts from an everyday, unpretentious premise: a young man visits the house of his girlfriend’s parents. However, the atmosphere will change when the young woman’s relatives gather and take a different look at Chris. Racism, madness, with hints of comedy, are the keys to the film.

5. “THE GHOST HUNTERS”

One more option that transits between horror and comedy is “Ghostbusters”, A classic in the history of cinema and one of the stories that remain current and that continue to generate comments in popular culture. Launched in 1984. The music, story, and hilarious crew is a great option to spend with the family at La Halloween night.

4. “THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT”

Considered a horror classic, this 1999 film, directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, It was a phenomenon at the time because its home recording effect had a greater impact in a time without social networks, with an incipient network, without smartphones. The film focuses on the story of a group of students who go into a forest to learn about the legend of the Blair Witch but no more is known about them: only the recording of their project is found.

3. “THE EXORCIST”

Directed by William Friedkin, released in 2001, the film turns 20 and continues to position itself as one of the most terrifying in the history of cinema. Cute blair played the girl possessed by a demon and marked a moment within horror movies. The little girl’s atmosphere and exorcism are one of the best horror stories to hit the big screen. In addition, it is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by William peter blatty, which was based on a royal exorcism.

2. “CARRIE”

Another great adaptation that took place in the cinema was “Carrie”, Taken from the homonymous novel by Stephen King. Directed by Brian de Palma, came out in 1976 and earned a place among the best horror films for the plot and acting of Sissy spacek, who gave life to a young woman who has telekinesis powers and attacks all those who bullied her at school.

1. “THE SHINE”

Finally, another adaptation of the teacher Stephen King: “The Shining.” The tape is directed by Stanley kubrick, with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall as protagonists. It appeared in 1980 but is still scarier than many other movies today. It tells the story of Jack Torrance, a writer who cares for the Hotel Overlook, together with his family, and as the days go by he begins to act strangely.

