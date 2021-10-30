Guadalajara lineup to face Tigres de la UANL for Day 16 of Apertura 2021 I Liga MX

This would be the 11 headline chosen by Marcelo Michel Leaño to try to impose himself on the felines.

The Deportivo Guadalajara worked in the current week of face mourning for Date 16 in which He will face the UANL Tigres in the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament. Strategist Michel Leaño will present almost the same 11 headline with which he obtained the tie against Cruz Azul the previous Saturday, thinking of getting a good result that will help them climb positions in the general table to keep dreaming about the Liguilla.

Without his main offensive referent such as Alexis Vega, who returned injured after his participation with him Tricolor against El Salvador in the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022, the brand-new strategist of the Rebaño Sagrado seems to have no more doubts regarding the 11 that he played against La Maquina and that they did not achieve the three points in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 of Liga MX. So important elements will not appear from the beginning like Isaac Brizuela and Jesús Godínez, as well as Luis Olivas, who is still injured.

Marcelo Michel Leaño will train with: Raúl Gudiño; Carlos Cisneros, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Sergio Flores, Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús Angulo, César Huerta and Ángel Zaldívar. In this way, he will implement a 4-3-3 scheme in search of obtaining a good result in the “Volcano” this Saturday night.

For DT will be the consolidation match in this Tournament Grita México Apertura 2021, since acting as interim and substitute for Víctor Manuel Vucetich, the leadership headed by Amaury Vergara will give them greater pressure to offer good results, after their first victory against Toluca, with the aim of qualifying and emulating what they did in Guard1anes 2020 where they reached the Semifinals, after eliminating America in the Quarterfinals.

When, at what time and how to see Chivas vs. Tigers?

The Sacred Flock will visit the felines that are directed by Miguel Herrera, this Saturday 30 October 2021 from 9:10 p.m. in the Gigante de Zapopan that can accommodate 50% of its capacity. The transmission of the match can be seen through open television by TUDN throughout Mexico, while in the United States it can be seen by TUDNUSA.

This is Chivas on the table