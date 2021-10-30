Google ranking in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Friday, October 29

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Google we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Chile, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. Fifty shades darker

As Christian struggles with his inner demons, Anastasia must face the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

2. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed whoever it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

5. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

6. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

7. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Your best friend

Toby is a dog who wonders the meaning of his life when, surprised, he realizes that he has been reincarnated as a puppy. Thus, throughout their lives its meaning will be questioned while helping different owners, but always with the aim of meeting the first.

9. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

10. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Google spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you will find them available on Google.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!