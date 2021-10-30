Google Assistant | These are the best voice commands for your routines | Applications | Android | Cell phones | Smartphone | Technology | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Current mobiles that have the Android operating system, by default have pre-installed the Google Assistant, that software developed with artificial intelligence capable of holding a two-way conversation with the user. Suddenly you have used it on some occasions, but have you got the most out of this application? Next we will show you the best voice commands that you can order from the aforementioned Google platform.

THE BEST GOGLE ASSISTANT COMMANDS

It is important to clarify that to activate the Google Assistant and tell it something, you have two options: the first is by pressing for a few seconds the start button, which is located in the middle of the lower central part, and the second is by saying the commands “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”.

HOMEWORK REMINDER

First, you have to say “Ok Google” and then “Create a reminder”.

The Assistant will say “What’s the reminder?”

Here you have to be clear and say, for example: “Job interview on Saturday, October 30”.

Then, it will ask you “When do you want to receive the reminder”.

You can answer “Today at 10 o’clock at night” or whatever time you want.

It will automatically save the reminder.

SET ALARM

You just have to say “Set alarm”.

He will ask you “When do you want me to set the alarm?”

You must be specific and tell the time if it is in the morning (am) or afternoon / evening (pm).

It is also valid to say “Ok Google, wake me up 8 in the morning”.

SHOPPING LIST

Use the command “Shopping list”.

For example: you can say “Add rice, meat, tomatoes to the shopping list.”

The Assistant will reply “Done”.

If you forgot something say “Ok Google, add chicken.”

Finally, tell him to show you the shopping list.

It will save it with the name “My shopping list”.

QUICK SPARE PARTS

You can ask him everything that comes to mind, for example: if you ask him where you can buy pizza, he will show you a list of pizzerias near your location. If you have questions about how to say a word in another language, the Google Assistant will rely on Google Translate to give you the answer. The application can even sing or tell you the best jokes.

