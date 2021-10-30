Get free from November 1 Rise Of The Tomb Raider
Nothing more and nothing less than 25 years of history of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider saga have been fulfilled. These years have served for Lara to be a legend beyond video games and for Tomb Raider to be one of the most beloved franchises by millions of players around the world.
In order to celebrate these 25 years of history, Prime Gaming and Square Enix have decided to give away nothing more and nothing less than the great, Rise Of The Tomb Raider from November 1. From this day until the 14th, all Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to download their complete game for PC at no additional cost. This gift is in addition to those already planned for the month of November and once it is available you will only have to follow the following link and claim your reward.
Rise Of The Tomb Raidr Free For PC
Rise of the Tomb Raider offers a spectacular action survival adventure in which you will join Lara Croft on her first expedition as a tomb raider. Explore breathtaking and deadly tombs – Explore massive burials riddled with deadly traps, solve stunning environmental puzzles, and decipher ancient texts to uncover crypts that will lead you to a world full of secrets to discover.