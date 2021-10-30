Get free from November 1 Rise Of The Tomb Raider

Nothing more and nothing less than 25 years of history of Lara Croft and the Tomb Raider saga have been fulfilled. These years have served for Lara to be a legend beyond video games and for Tomb Raider to be one of the most beloved franchises by millions of players around the world.

In order to celebrate these 25 years of history, Prime Gaming and Square Enix have decided to give away nothing more and nothing less than the great, Rise Of The Tomb Raider from November 1. From this day until the 14th, all Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to download their complete game for PC at no additional cost. This gift is in addition to those already planned for the month of November and once it is available you will only have to follow the following link and claim your reward.

Rise Of The Tomb Raidr Free For PC