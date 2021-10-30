Genshin Impact introduces Thoma in new promo video – Kudasai

On the official site for the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, a promo video and playable character details were posted Thoma, “The Protector of Distant Lands”, which will be available in November within the application gacha. The character is played by Christian banas in the English dubbing and by Masakazu Morita in the Japanese, the latter recognized for roles like Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH.

«Thoma is not only good at making friends, but also creating a lively and fun atmosphere at any time. Although so much fun sometimes attracts unexpected guests… But there is nothing to worry about, Thoma always protects his friends”Writes the press release.





The statement also included a description of his abilities, which he writes:

Normal Attack: Flying Spear Normal Attack: Execute up to 4 consecutive spear attacks. Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to make a forward attack, dealing damage to all enemies in its path.

Incandescent blessing Thoma thrusts his spear into the ground for support, channeling the flames and delivering a kick that deals Pyro Damage to s and AoE. Additionally, he summons a flaming shield that, upon cast, applies the Pyro element on Thoma. Shield damage absorption is proportional to Max Life. by Thoma. The flaming shield has the following properties: Absorbs Pyro Damage 250% more efficiently. The amount of damage absorption left to a flaming shield will stack with that of the next shield Thoma creates, and its duration will be reset. The shield’s damage absorption cannot exceed a certain proportion of Max Life. by Thoma.

Scorching Armor Thoma spins his spear to attack surrounding enemies with blazing flames that deal Pyro Damage to the AoE, creating a fiery shell. Searing Breastplate When a character in use who is under the effects of the fiery breastplate makes a Normal Attack, he fires a flaming blast that deals Pyro Damage to the AoE and activates a fiery shield. Only one flaming burst can occur per second. Except for the amount of damage it can absorb, this shield has the same properties as Thoma’s Elemental Ability shield, Incandescent Blessing: It absorbs Pyro Damage with 250% more efficiency. The amount of damage absorption left to a flaming shield will stack with that of the next shield Thoma creates, and its duration will be reset. The shield’s damage absorption cannot exceed a certain proportion of Max Life. by Thoma. If Thoma is defeated, the effects of the Searing Breastplate will wear off.



Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was also released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities in Teyvat, each with unique surrounding cultures, stories and vast landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© miHoYo