Genshin Impact celebrates Kaedehara Kazuha’s birthday – Kudasai

According to the lore of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, on October 29 the birthday of the character is celebrated Kaedehara Kazuha, “The Messenger of the Wind”. His profile writes: «A wandering samurai from the once famous Kaedehara Clan, he is a temporary member of the Crux Meridianam Fleet crew after being declared a criminal by the Shogun Raiden for taking a Vision from his hands.».

The franchise’s official Twitter account shared a special illustration accompanied by the following message: «Perhaps we can say goodbye to autumn under the premise that, after this garnet rain of leaves, fate wants to reunite with our old friends. As now, I have not finished playing this melody yet and you are already in front of me».

Fans of the franchise also shared a variety of illustrations to celebrate the occasion, accompanied by the hashtag # 楓 原 万 葉 生 誕 祭 2021.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was also released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities in Teyvat, each with unique surrounding cultures, stories, and vast landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

Source: Official Twitter Account

© miHoYo