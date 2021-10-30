Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: different versions of the official games, images and websites – Nintenderos

As all Zelda fans will remember, in the Nintendo Direct that took place on June 15, it was announced Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda. It is a new retro-inspired Game & Watch console that includes three classic games from the series The Legend of Zelda: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening; as well as a special version of Vermin from Game & Watch, starring Link. In addition, users can also enjoy a digital clock to play inspired by The legend of zelda and a timer to play based on Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

Well, this time Nintendo has shared details of the different versions of the games, images and official websites. We leave them below:

Content including: The legend of zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (GameBoy version)

Game & Watch Vermin (Zelda-themed)

Clock and stopwatch functions Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda actually includes various versions of the games (Japanese and Western versions). This is noteworthy not only because of the languages ​​included, but also because of the various differences between the versions: The Legend of Zelda: Japanese (Famicom Disk System) and Foreign (NES) Font: the font used in the western version is thicker. Dungeons – Some dungeons feature a different location for enemies. Music: The two versions feature slightly different background music due to different hardware specifications (Famicom Disk System allowed for richer sounds).

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – Japanese (Famicom Disk System) and Western (NES) Graphics: Some areas are different, such as the start zones, which have additional columns in the western version. Also, some sprites characters / enemies were modified for the western version. Field: Enemy icons in Hyrule Field look like ghosts in the Japanese version, and real monsters in the Western version. Dungeons – Each dungeon in the western version has a different color scheme. Music and Sound Effects: There are some notable differences between the two versions. Level-up system: the level-up system is different between the two versions. In the Japanese version, all skills require the same amount of XP, which is not the case in the western versions. Game Over: In the Japanese version, when you get a Game Over, you start over with Life – 1, while in the Western version, you can try again with Life – 2.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Japanese version and English, French and German versions. Opening: the trees in the western versions are more detailed than in the Japanese version. Name selection: You can listen to special music by typing “ぜ る だ” (Japanese version) / “ZELDA” as the name. The Japanese version also has other secret clues, while the French and German also have their own secret clue (if you enter LOLO and MOYSE respectively).

Finally, Nintendo has released the official web pages for the three games included in Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: (Unfortunately, these websites are only available in Japanese.) Now, it may seem surprising that Nintendo didn’t release the official websites for these three games until 2021, decades after they were released. However, it is not the first time this has happened, as they did last year, for Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2 (known as The Last Levels outside of Japan). The reason is simple: the Internet did not exist when those games were released. And launching an official website for those old games is a very interesting way to celebrate the anniversary of a series. Also, unlike other companies (including Nintendo of America), in Japan Nintendo rarely removes official websites. For example, the official website for Super Mario 64 can still be consulted. By opening the official websites so late, Nintendo makes sure that all of its major games always have their own official website in Japan.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Releases Worldwide November 12.

Are you looking forward to this console? Do not hesitate to share it in the comments. You can also find our full coverage on her this link.

