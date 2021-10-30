Full belly happy heart! Emily Blunt revealed the reason why John Krasinki proposed to her

USA-. Emily blunt and John krasinki form one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood. The actors met in 2008, when they met in a restaurant while both had dinner at their respective tables and talked about how much they enjoyed being single. It was not until the actress’s friend recognized the director and, as if by fate, introduced him to the artist.

According Emily bluntThis love at first sight that quickly turned into a courtship would never have taken the next step if not for the rich dinner the actress prepared for him one night. The star of The Devil Wears Prada She was a guest on the last episode of the podcast River Cafe Table 4, and revealed the dish that he prepared for Krasinki which he believes led him to propose to her.

“I guess I did something that I knew you would love. A rotisserie chicken, who doesn’t love rotisserie chicken? The rotisserie chicken that I love is Ina Garten’s rotisserie chicken. It is called his ‘Chicken of commitment’ because I think that when people prepare it for the people, they commit or something like that, “he said. Blunt, after telling that chicken noodle soup was one of the first dishes he made for Krasinski.

“Lemon, garlic, onions on the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all of that. You sprinkle onions around the chicken, but pack them very tightly in the pan. And then the handles really high about an hour and 20 minutes and they’re done and they’re perfect. When you take out the chickens, you sauté with a little wine and butter in that onion and garlic mixture. My God, it’s divine. It’s really sticky and delicious, ”he explained. Blunt.

After what Krasinski tasted the dish, Blunt he joked, “That’s it! That’s all it took for him to ask the question! ” The couple got engaged in 2009, a year after meeting, and married in 2010. They share two children, Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5. Earlier this year they got together to A Quiet Place Part II, starring the actress and directed by her husband.



