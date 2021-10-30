Fruits and vegetables for a healthy and balanced diet

It is known by all that a healthy and balanced diet is necessary when it comes to keeping both the body and the mind in perfect condition, and more so now that autumn is coming and the defenses tend to drop with the arrival of the cold. On October 17, World Fruits and Vegetables Day is celebrated and, in line with this event, Juice Plus +, an expert firm in well-being and health, explains the 7 main advantages that include these foods in your diet. Take note!

1. Elimination of toxins:

The high water content of fruits and vegetables facilitates the elimination of toxins from the body, while helping to keep the body hydrated.

2. High contribution in fiber:

Its high levels of fiber collaborate in regulating the functioning of the intestine, also correcting problems such as constipation (which affects more than 10% of the Spanish population). Fiber has a great dietary interest since, in addition, it has beneficial effects for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.

3. Source of vitamin C:

Among other benefits, vitamin C forms an important protein to take care of the skin, tendons, ligaments and also blood vessels. In addition, it helps to heal wounds and forms scar tissue, repairs and maintains cartilage, bones and teeth and also intervenes in the absorption of iron. It cannot be missing from your diet!

4. Rich in antioxidants:

Fruits and vegetables contain high levels of antioxidants that protect against diseases related to the degeneration of the nervous system, cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. The World Health Organization has confirmed in recent years the results of various research studies that reveal the anticancer effects of fruits and vegetables.

5. Reduction of cholesterol levels:

Vegetables do not have cholesterol, since it is only found in foods that come from animals and in ultra-processed foods. The more plant-based a diet, the less bad cholesterol there will be circulating in the arteries. Nutrition experts advise that the ideal is to consume two servings of vegetables a day and at least 3 pieces of fresh fruit.

6. They help to satisfy the appetite:

Due to their high content of dietary fiber, both fruits and vegetables help to satisfy the appetite when eating. Additionally, they help to keep you feeling full for a longer time, thus preventing you from eating between meals.

7. Provide strength and vitality:

Consuming vegetables and fruits is also highly recommended when it comes to obtaining energy. Being so rich in nutrients, they are foods that have the virtue of raising activity levels

This story was originally published on October 30, 2021 11:17 am.