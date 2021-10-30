from Angelina Jolie to Adele

Did you know floral perfumes are the favorites of Spanish women? The rose, the lily, the jasmine or the magnolia are the protagonists of the fragrances that triumph in our country and also those chosen by some of the most recognized actresses and singers worldwide. If you were to meet Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts or Adele on the street, for example, you would discover that they prefer feminine scents: less intense in the case of the protagonist of Eternals and of those who leave their mark if we talk about the singer.

As for Salma Hayek, the Mexican chooses one of the most iconic creations in the history of perfumery, a classic that continues to last due to its timelessness. Discover these and more below fragrances that celebrities have chosen as personal seal and that you can also make yours.

Angelina Jolie is one of Guerlain’s most committed ambassadors and is deeply involved with solidarity actions That the brand undertakes as the Women for Bees project that they launched last May, with which they will give a future as teacher beekeepers each year to those who will be trained in French Provence. In addition to the social awareness they share, the actress also perfumes herself and stars in the Mon Guerlain campaigns, one of the olfactory emblems of the French firm.

Angelina Jolie is the image of the Mon Guerlain range of perfumes whose latest creation is this eau de parfum ultra feminine that celebrates the love of life and the addictive radiance of the woman who wears it. Jolie perfectly embodies these attributes and has become the muse of a perfume that belongs to the floral amber family and smells of peony, lavender, Sambac jasmine, sandalwood, vanilla or white musk. A magnetic creation that perfumes one of the most hypnotic actresses in Hollywood.

Julia Roberts was and always will be “America’s bride”, the nickname with which they call their favorite stars in the United States and that the actress earned thanks to her unmistakable smile and titles such as Pretty woman, Notting hill or My best friend’s Wedding. In addition to her undeniable success as the lead in romantic comedies, the artist also has become the image of one of the favorite floral fragrances of women who celebrate how beautiful life is.

Julia Roberts walks in a white dress through a party she does not want to be at and takes off the invisible handcuffs of social convention to live her life as she would really like. This is the picture that captures the Lancôme perfume campaign starring the actress and which is now also available in the Soleil Cristal version, for which Julia is also her muse and whose scent notes are the iris, orange flower, Sambac jasmine or vanilla infusion from Madagascar.

Salma Hayek has managed to reinvent herself time and time again since she fell in love with the entire world with a talent and beauty that helped her to carve a niche within one of the most competitive industries in the world. Decades later and with her movie star status intact, The Mexican woman uses a perfumery icon that she defines as her personal hallmark to walk red carpets like the ones at the premiere of Eternals, his last film in which he shares the bill with Angelina Jolie or Gemma Chan.

Salma Hayek is not the only one who has fallen in love with this icon of the Parisian firm, Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum or Emily Blunt also count on him before their big events. The secret of its success among celebrities It could be the trail that leaves in its wake all those who choose it, its luxurious and inimitable character and also its hypnotic notes of jasmine, carnation, vanilla or mandarin. In addition to its version in eau de parfum, is also available in a eau de toilette lighter.

Rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones Today she has starred alone in a superhero movie of the Marvel franchise and has married Joe Jonas, one of the brothers of the Jonas Brothers band with whom she has had her first daughter: Willa. The 25-year-old actress is also an icon of style and image of the Louis Vuitton brand, which she chooses to dress in the vast majority of her public appearances. As a final touch, Sophie Turner perfumes herself with Santal 33 by Le Labo, the signature fragrance with clear masculine references.

And not only is Sophie Turner who loves this niche fragrance made in New York, Joe Jonas also uses it as the actress has stated on several occasions and with it confirms your passion for masculine notes. Specifically, this creation with a unisex soul smells of cardamom, iris, violet, crunchy ambrox and notes of musk, leather and spices that choose powerful women and with a touch of mysterious sensuality.

There are women who remain faithful to the same perfume from the moment they find the perfect fragrance and this is the case of Adele, who has confessed in many of her interviews that smells the same since he was 15 years old and that you cannot imagine using another scent that is not yours. The chosen one is Hypnotic Poison by Dior, a eau de parfum which is also among Chrissy Teigen’s favorites and belongs to the vanilla amber family.

Translated as “hypnotic poison”, this Dior perfume launched in 1998 features notes of coconut, plum, Brazilian rosewood, tuberose, lily of the valley, vanilla, almond, sandalwood, musk … A powerful mixture with which the Parisian firm symbolizes the aroma of the forbidden fruit that also inspires the bottle with the shape and color of an apple in which the perfume is contained.

