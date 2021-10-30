Free! These are the games you can download this weekend

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Finally one more Friday arrives and it is nothing less than the last of the month, so we bring you again the list of games that you can play completely free. As we always tell you, no matter what platform you have, there are options for everyone.

October is nowhere to be said goodbye and these days will be your last chance to play the free titles of the month, along with several more that will put together a good catalog for you to spend the next few hours glued to your console or PC. We no longer make you wait, and here are all the games that you can try without spending a dollar from this Friday until Sunday, October 31 (some for a longer time and others permanently):

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Playstation plus

Hell Let Loose (PS5) – Available until November 1

Mortal Kombat X (PS4, PS5) – Available until November 1

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4, PS5) – Available until November 1

Probe: A Game Dev Experience (PS4, PS5) – Available until November 1

Xbox Series X / S – Xbox One

Games With Gold

Aaero – Available until October 30

Hover – Available from October 16 to November 15

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – Available from October 16 to 31

Free Play Days (with Gold or Xbox Game Pass)

Biomutant – Available until October 31

PGA Tour 2K21 – Available until October 31

Hunting Simulator 2 – Available until October 31

Pc

Steam

Death rally – Permanently available

Epic Games Store

DARQ: Complete Edition – (Available until November 4, 10:00 AM approximately)

Nintendo switch

Metroid Dread – (Demo) Permanently available

Deltarune – Chapter 1 and 2 permanently available

In addition to the games on the list, we remind you that the demo of Resident Evil: Village It is again available for you to try the latest installment in the Capcom saga.

