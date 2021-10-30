Free and sale games for this weekend: DARQ Complete Edition and more

A new weekend is coming full of offers and free games. Between October 29 and 31 you will discover new opportunities to expand your digital library. We tell you the most outstanding ones.

DARQ: Complete Edition for PC

Epic Games Store continues to offer free games with its weekly promotion. DARQ: Complete Edition is the one chosen by the Americans during the current cycle. You can redeem it until next November 4 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST). Once you do, it will be linked forever in your digital library.

Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox offers three free titles for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass: Biomutant, PGA Tour 2K21 and Hunting: Simulator 2. Remember that you must be an active member of one of the two commented subscriptions to be able to access them. All the progress you make will be saved to your profile, including achievements. If you take the step to buy it, you will continue from the point where you left it.

Metroid Dread demo on Nintendo Switch

Still haven’t taken the step to try Samus’s new adventure? Nintendo publishes a surprise demonstration on the Nintendo Switch eShop. You can take your first steps around the world before jumping into the full game.

Most outstanding offers

