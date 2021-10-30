Forza Horizon 5 will reward loyalty to the Forza saga with its main vehicles

In just over a week, Forza Horizon 5 will be launched, the new and renewed installment of the saga with a graphic section bordering on the real thing. On this occasion Playground will transport us to Mexico, an excellent place for this arcade simulator, where we will find all kinds of terrain and weather events very well implemented. We have already been able to test it a few weeks ago and my dear colleague Pedro del Pozo, told you his first impressions, all of them full of praise for the title.

The studio is already finalizing its preparations for the launch, but they still have a few surprises to announce; like what will reward loyalty to the Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport saga with the main vehicles of each of these deliveries.

Get all these cars in Forza Horizon 5 by playing their previous installments

As usual, the announcement was made through Twitter, where they reported that anyone who had played their previous Forza Horizon or Forza Motorsport installments would receive the representative cars of each title. This will be a great start for the first few kilometers on the Horizon 5, but not a significant advantage with respect to the other players. The vehicles will not have any special power-ups and will be more of a decoration than anything else; although we can use them in the early stages of the game as main cars.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released next November 5 on Xbox and PC, in addition to arriving day one at Xbox Game Pass.