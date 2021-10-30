Forza Horizon 5 is the first console game with 4K resolution in its quality and performance mode

The Forza saga is synonymous with playable and technical quality, and Forza Horizon 5 proves it again. In a few days we will be able to enjoy the new and renewed delivery of the fantastic arcde Forza Horizon 5 simulator, which this time will take us to Mexico, where we will find all kinds of terrain and weather events very well implemented. We have already been able to test it a few weeks ago and my dear colleague Pedro del Pozo, told you his first impressions, all of them full of praise for the title.

As you decide at the beginning, the Forza saga has always set the pace for the generation in question, always trying to squeeze the maximum juice out of our hardware. We already knew that its graphic section would be really surprising, but we would never have imagined that both in its quality mode as in performance mode, its native resolution would be immovable 4K. On the other hand, in its performance mode we will also have 60 frames per second.

Forza Horizon 5 brings out the power of Xbox Series X

The news reached us through Twitter, where both modes were compared in addition to communicating that the native resolution will be 4K. As we learned minutes later from Digital Foundry, the main differences are in a decrease in vegetation, some minor objects and the adjustment of shading in certain places. As we have seen in the Tweet, it will be difficult for us to differentiate between one mode or another, gaining double the number of frames.

This achievement worthy of mention has been thanks to the great work of Playground Games and the versatility shown by the graphic engine they have used, Forzatech; being the same as for the development of the new Fable.