For this reason José Juan Macías would return to the Mexican National Team

Jose Juan Macías is living one of the most complicated moments of his career, as his adventure through Europe It is not going as expected, the Getafe team is in the last positions of LaLiga and “JJ” do not have the desired minutes, in addition to a very low level that was known a few years ago in Léon and Chivas.

According to our partner, David Medrano, The national coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has in mind to summon for the next FIFA date in November one of the great hopes of Mexican soccer, José Juan Macías with the aim of knowing his physical and mental state.

The Directorate of National Teams has already notified the Getafe club of the inclusion of the 22-year-old attacker, in the first instance that step has already been taken and next week the Tata will decide whether to pass the last cut of the list for the matches for the tie heading to Qatar 2022 before United States and Canada.

Gerardo Arteaga would return to the National Team

One of the big questions about the latest calls from Martino, It was the absence of one of the most constant Mexicans in Europe, since the lateral, Gerardo Arteaga del Genk from Belgium is a starter in his team and has not been considered by the selected of the Aztec team, one of the reasons for his call is to have another option in that position besides Jesús Gallardo from Rayados de Monterrey.

Mexico next matches heading to Qatar

The road to the Qatar World Cup 2022 continues for the Mexican National Team this November 12 at 7:30 by Azteca 7,

and the official app of TV Azteca Deportes, when he faces his counterpart from the United States, in another edition of the Concacaf Classic, a game full of curiosity, since the team of the Bars and the Stars has won the last duels to the “Tricolor”, the Nations League and the Gold Cup.

On November 16 it will be time to visit the Canada National Team at the Commonwealth Stadium, located in Edmonton, with this the Martino team hopes to add the most points to continue dominating the final Octagonal of the Concacaf.

