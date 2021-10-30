First image of Amber Heard (Mera) on set

MADRID, Oct 29 (CulturaOcio) –

Amber heard has shared the first image of Mera in the filming of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The film, which will hit theaters in December 2022, was one of the protagonists of the last DC FanDome run, which allowed us to see several images of the filming that it directs. James wan and what is the star Jason Momoa.

It has been on Instagram where the actress has shared an image already within what appears to be the film’s filming set. The interpreter wears the characteristic red hair of the princess of Xebel. Of course, being a snapshot of the filming, it does not offer any revealing information about the film.

Remember that in the images of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ seen at the DC FanDome Heard appeared in his Mera outfit. However, the actress was with her hair up. Most likely it was because the production team was filming underwater scenes.

Although the plot is not known, it is assumed that, as with the first film, it combines images under water with another on land. One of the questions from the fans is How will the relationship between Arthur Curry and Mera be, as well as what will happen to David Kane or, rather, Black Manta.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ aspires to become one of the blockbusters next year. The first film of 2018 exceeded 1,148 million dollars, being a real success for Warner and DC, being the highest grossing title of the superhero saga.

Jungo to Momoa and Heard, complete the cast of the sequel Patrick Wilson like Arthur Orm’s brother, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, the main villain who also has a new suit in this sequel, Randall Park like Dr. Stephen Shin, Willem dafoe as Vulko and Dolph lundgren like King Nereus. They will also return Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman as Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the protagonist’s parents. Among the additions to the cast, those of Jani Zhao (Pilgrimage), Indya moore (Queen & Slim) and Vincent Regan (Before We Die).