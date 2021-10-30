find the mouse and turn off your camera and / or microphone in one click

Anyone who has ever read me probably knows that I am a huge fan of the new Windows PowerToys. The return of these small and extremely useful tools it is one of the greatest pleasures for power users of the operating system.

With the release of the most recent version, the PowerToys 0.49.0 are releasing two games “toys” that seem to me as simple as they are phenomenal. The first is “Find My Mouse“(find my mouse) and the second is”Video Conference Mute“(video conference mute). Let’s see how they work exactly:





Find My Mouse





As the name implies, this powertoy serves exactly that: find mouse pointer on screen. This is technically a feature that has existed in Windows itself for centuries. If you go to the Mouse Properties in the Control Panel, you can find a box that literally says “Show pointer location when pressing CTRL key”.

What this does is show a small flashing circle above the pointer so that you can find it easily. Now the way the PowerToys deal with this is similar, but the improvement is huge. With this active tool, when press the CTRL key twice to find the mouse pointer, the rest of the screen goes dark and a fully lit circle appears over the pointer.

It is an extremely effective effect and quite nice animation. It is something that anyone with the slightest vision problem will truly enjoy., I personally am one of those who suffer from time to time because I do not get the pointer despite the fact that I use colors just for that very reason.

Video Conference Mute





This is the powertoy of telecommuting life. It is basically a global shortcut to disable your microphone and / or webcam in a single click or key combination. By default there are shortcuts for mutate the camera and the microphone at the same time (Win + N), to mute the microphone only (Win + Shift + A), or to deactivate the camera (Win + Shift + O).

All those shortcuts are editable and you can choose your own combination. You can also adjust the devices and choose which microphone and which camera will be affected by the powertoy. Even you can choose an image to mount on top of your webcam to replace the video while you have deactivated it.

When in use you will see a small dialog box in one corner of the screen that will tell you when the microphone or webcam is disabled.